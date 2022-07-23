The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, July 24, 2022

Today brings you a day where we don't let anything disturb our peace. And while the forces of nature may try very hard to make such an effort, we will remain true to ourselves.

Today our best friend comes in the form of the transit of the Moon conjunct Uranus, and it will help us focus on what we want rather than become distracted by what everyone else wants.

While that sounds like a desirable plan, it may come with a few obstacles. Obviously, 'obstacles' are exactly what we'll try to avoid on July 24, 2022.

The Moon conjunct Uranus also speaks to those of us who are loners or individuals who enjoy our privacy and reject social norms.

What makes this day rough is the idea that we won't be able to find that safe space to hide in, and while we don't ordinarily like to call it 'hiding,' we will need to escape.

The frantic energy of the day will be too much for some. Not necessarily negative, but 'too' much. Certain zodiac signs will feel a distinct need to retreat.

The worst part of today will be in the obvious maneuvers from other people trying to get you to do something. It doesn't matter what the 'something' is. It's simply that you'll notice how hard people go out of their way to try and manipulate you.

You may even feel shocked at the nerve of some people, which will make you want to run away even further. Today is not your 'big social outing' day; if anything, the Moon conjunct Uranus makes you want to sit in your room alone in peace.

Three zodiac signs who have a rough day on Sunday, July 24, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You won't be able to sit still today as you can't put your finger on it, but something is definitely bothering you.

This feeling of upset will travel with you through the day.

At some point, you might want to escape the company of whomever you are with, even if they are your best friend or romantic partner.

You may be feeling dread or some kind of lingering depression, and while you won't be able to figure it out, you'll trust in your own feeling and know that it's best to work it out on your own.

You may get the feeling of wanting to be alone today, and while you won't want to be rude to those who wish to be with you, you'll have to tell them that you're not up for anything social today.

It's OK to feel this way, Taurus, and it's even better to follow what your heart tells you to do. The Moon conjunct Uranus can bring temporary discomfort.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always maintained your own autonomous personality, and you really aren't fond of others trying to tell you what to do or how to live your life. And your life is yours to live your way, which turns out to be very different in style than it is for others.

People in your life want to change you as they believe their way is better than yours, and nothing could be more ridiculous to you than this idea.

People really do have nerve, don't they? And today, during the Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll find that everyone you know has an opinion on your life as if they have a say in the matter.

They don't, and you are not in the mood to educate them on this matter. And so, being the individualistic person you are, you will try your best to ignore the noise they make. Will you succeed? Yes, the 'crowd' will feel too insistent for your tastes.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've just about had enough of everyone's desire to change you. In your blurting, rude manner, you'll be the one who stands up for yourself today. Yes, you can be insensitive with words, but you also happen to be right; you just don't always say it in the kindest way possible.

Still, the world and its people will be on your last nerve today, and you will not stand for it.

During the Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll put a tiny amount of energy into shutting them all down so that you can just be by yourself, enjoying your day.

That's one great thing about you, Sagittarius: you DO know how to get out of things when they make you uncomfortable. Tactful? No, but effective, yes. You are the one sign of the Zodiac that means NO when they say no. You are ultimate and absolute. Nobody manipulates you and gets away without a scolding.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.