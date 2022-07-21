For many of us, today is going to be a day where our horoscopes feel rough. The one thing we can't deal with is being repressed. While some get used to it and become permanent victims, most of us generally rebel against the idea of being told to either shut up or keep our thoughts to ourselves.

Humans like to tell others what to do, what to think, and how to live. This dire need for control may reveal some deep insecurity in the oppressor, but they usually maintain their stance as the holder of the power.

Power, or authority, in this case, are in your way today, as the Moon conjunct Uranus gives us the prime example of how one person can tell another what to do. If we are that other person, the one being told what to do, then July 22, 2022 is the day we lash out at them.

This day does not hold the patience for repression; we who will not obey simply will not obey. And today, our disobedience will be loud, angry and tearful during this transit.

Nothing escapes us today; if we feel we are being manipulated, we will rebel. Remember that we are also walking into Leo season, which adds pride to our rebellion.

We're not going to take it, in other words. So, if you are one of the signs who feels like somebody is trying to get over on you, or take advantage of you as if you're some idiot, then today is the day you read that person the riot act.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, July 22, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

you can't remain quiet when you feel as though someone is trying to prevent you from being yourself, and today, you will see how this one person has the nerve to impose themselves in this way. You find this person nervy and ridiculous, and you laugh at their attempts to flaunt their superiority.

This person will try to put you in your place, believing they have some authority over you. And even though they may be your boss or manager, they are still human beings, and no human being has dominion over another.

You are only too happy to do your job, but you will never take abuse, nor will you allow yourself to play the part of the indentured servant. You work hard, and you deserve respect. Should this person treat you as if you are beneath them, then that person will be told off in ways that only a true Sagittarius can deliver.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes this a rough day for you, Capricorn, is the fact that beneath your calm surface, you are extremely volatile. With the Moon conjunct Uranus as our leading transit, your facade will break apart due to the incompetence of someone you know.

You are kind and have the patience of a saint, but you cannot tolerate injustice and won't let yourself or anyone else is bullied. Today, you will confront the bully, and it may be an organization, a society, or a leader; this person or idea will threaten you and your loved ones, and you will not stand for it.

You may go on a tirade on social media, but being an armchair activist is not your style. You will confront this 'enemy' face to face and won't let go until you get what you want, which is justice. You are no one to mess with; after this day, everyone will know it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are that quiet person today who no one would assume is a powerhouse of rebellion, and yet, here you are today, coming out of your shell and into the roaring fire. Something is going to poke you. Today, Aquarius and that poke will be something the poker will regret for the rest of their lives.

This antagonist thinks they can get away with passive-aggressively putting you down. Oh, what a fool they are for thinking this. You may be meek, but you're completely down for inheriting the world, and this will look like you are ending this person's career, ruining their chances at hurting someone else, and letting them know in no uncertain terms that you are the very worst person to cross.

You won't get joy out of this, but you will get revenge. It might hurt, but your point will be made, and you won't be hearing from this detractor again. Ever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.