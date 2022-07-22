Today brings great luck to those who see this day filled with loving opportunities. That's right, it's a choice. With so much going for us, it's always a good idea to keep the vibe going.

As we bid Cancer season goodbye to make way for the sun in Leo, we can choose happiness over sadness.

Today is up to us, and being that the universe seems to be pushing us towards positivity, we might as well go with the flow.

July 22 brings us Moon sextile Neptune, which allows us to feel empathy. In this way, we can try harder to understand what our loved ones are going through, should they have a hard time with something in their lives.

We want to help; we want to lend an ear. We are not lacking in patience today — we are fully present, and if we really need to come through for the one we love, then we step up to the plate and give it our all. Cowardice is not part of today's plan, nor is it being pre-occupied. We are fully there for our partners or partners-to-be.

Today brings a rush of power to our love; we're not kidding around anymore. This love is real. There's a certain kind of fearlessness that embodies us today, and in a way, it helps us to realize that being in a romantic partnership is no joke; there are responsibilities and compromises that must be considered.

Today lets us know that we are ready to take on those responsibilities. One realization brings on the next. Before we know it, we recognize ourselves as being devoted partners in a wonderful relationship.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, July 22, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your ability to feel compassion for all creatures, great and small, comes into play today as you come to the rescue of the one you love most: your romantic partner. You are everything this person needs today and are only too happy to be here for them.

All that your life has taught you can come forth on this day, as you can take someone who is feeling down and make them feel like there is a beautiful future to look forward to, but that today is bright and brilliant.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

You are the person who says, "Everything is going to be OK," and is believed. Your partner takes your words to heart, and you make them feel so much better. You have a gift for a compassionate response, and you are always honest. Today brings you the knowledge that you truly are a great human being.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are upfront and honest when it comes to your relationship, and even though you've seen some hard times, you've managed to find yourself in a perfect place with your partner, today.

You've put in the work and watched the two of you grow; you now realize that all of those hard times served you well, as you are closer than ever before. Today brings a new kind of sensitivity into the picture, and it works hand in hand with vulnerability and compassion.

This means that because of Moon sextile Neptune, you don't feel depleted or robbed of your own personal time when you need to place all of your attention on your mate. Today brings you a new kind of selflessness; you have no fear of losing yourself in the relationship, and you receive all you need in giving.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's here, Leo — your season in the sun, and oh how it brings out your best side. In love, you are magnanimous; you want to treat your partner like royalty. The sky is the limit today as you pour your heart out while simultaneously making your partner feel like a million bucks.

You've been known to go a little too far at times, but today, your over-the-top message is quite sincere: you are in love, and you're complete with letting your person know exactly how deep this love goes. Over the top? Hell yes, but that's the Leo way, and it makes your partner feel better than ever.

Yes, you can be dramatic, but isn't that one of the reasons your romantic partner loves you? They love you because you are who you are and want nothing less than what you give. You are in luck today, and that luck could last a very long time, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.