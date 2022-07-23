The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 24, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Aries

This can be a fertile time for you, Aries. If you are hoping to have children or want to express your nurturing energy, let your love flow.

Taurus

You need to be good to yourself. Look for love that is healthy and balanced in your relationships.

Gemini

Love that is faithful and loyal gives confidence. If you are looking to build trust, begin with being loyal to yourself.

Cancer

Have a vision for love, Cancer. When you know where you'd like your relationship to head, it's easier to navigate to that destination.

Leo

Be intention about love. If you aren't interested in a long-term commitment, speak your truth. It's better to be honest than to live a lie.

Virgo

You get a reward for being a good partner. You are someone your significant other can trust and feel safe around. This is worth more than its weight in gold.

Libra

You are an advocate for love. For friends who feel lonely or sad, you're the person they look up to. You are there for those who are in need.

Scorpio

Forgiveness is so important in relationships. Even if you do remember when something went wrong, focus on what also went right. It can make or break your relationship.

Sagittarius

Pray for the soulmate you desire to come your way. If you don't ask for something, how do you expect to find it?

Capricorn

Believe in love. Release negative thoughts and feelings about your future. Things change. Don't base your entire life on what is happening now. See what could happen.

Aquarius

You need loving and nurturing energy around you. Be willing to accept help when you are in need.

Pisces

There's a sweet side to you, Pisces. When someone needs to believe in miracles, sometimes it's your presence that instills hope.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.