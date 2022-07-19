The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Aries

Be patient, Aries. Today, you may see the signs of hope you've been looking for. Try not to force a relationship. Let the other person take the lead.

Taurus

When you're able to love someone well, Taurus, that is a form of success. When you see that smile on your person's face and know it was you that put it there, it feels amazingly special for you.

Gemini

Surrender the need to be right, Gemini. When it comes to love, it's time for you to let go of what you expect and embrace all that it can be right now.

Cancer

You can feel lonely at times. Today, you may feel like withdrawing from the world and taking a little time for yourself. Nurse your heart back to wholeness and don't push yourself more than you're ready.

Leo

Love can bring with it a sting of regret today. You may find yourself wondering, "What if" a little more than usual. Since you cannot redo the past, focus on the future.

Virgo

Someone can only be as honest as they are aware. When you ask your mate to tell you how they feel, sometimes they may not include everything because they aren't even sure themselves.

Libra

Sometimes people can love each other and still somehow become enemies. The tension you've faced in a relationship can be hard to understand. These are experiences to learn from.

Scorpio

When a friendship can turn into a love relationship, things fall into place and everything suddenly appears as if it was meant to be this way all along.

Sagittarius

When two people love each other, they care for each other's needs. If someone is not showing you that they care for your health and well-being, it's a red flag. Pay attention.

Capricorn

Relationships can change in an instant. There's not always a reason why.

Aquarius

Sometimes people can be in denial about how they feel. They can be in love and not realize that's what their heart is telling them it is.

Pisces

When a relationship ends, it's the beginning of a new life for you in other ways. Don't regret that something didn't work out. Ask the universe what is coming to you next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.