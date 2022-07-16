If you've been feeling a little touchy in recent times, you might find that this week holds the kind of introspection that creates an emotional upheaval within us.

If we dare to look within, we may come face to face with our failures or faults. If we can admit to ourselves that we've perhaps done a wrong thing, we will begin the process of healing from those self-inflicted wounds.

This week has us doing some heavy soul searching, and that of course implies that there will be many obstacles in our way before we come up with anything helpful.

Right now, as it stands, we start the week off feeling hyper-sensitive, even sorry for ourselves.

This is the immediate effect of Venus entering Cancer.

We'll do silly things like look up our old loves on social media, only to find that they're turned into people we want nothing to do with. Still, love rules the early part of the week, and that love is the kind that only exists in retrospect.

What's important to know is that this week ushers in Leo season, which is a transit of such magnitude, that we will, no doubt, find some closure for the things that have troubled us. Leo's healing energy is vast and covers the tremendous territory. However, we are also leaving Cancer season, and this transit means taking one last little bite out of us before we do.

This week will have us in tears for the past but refreshed for the future. We can also expect this to make sense for us, as the future will be jump=started by Saturn in Aquarius, which will put all of our woes into proper perspective.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, July 18 - 24, 2022



1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your energy levels will be down this week, Cancer, as your sign prepares its departure and makes way for Leo season. You will feel overshadowed, invisible as if no one is taking you seriously, or rather, as if no one knows you're there at all.

Of course, none of this is really happening, but that doesn't stop you from feeling it anyway.

You may even overdramatize your reactions to things like your own love life, or even the way you feel about your appearance.

While you won't be throwing yourself directly into self-pity, you will want to be alone during the first part of the week simply because you don't feel like you'd make good company.

Those in your life who love you are still there, always emotionally available to you, and yet, you may not be that open to them. You need your space as you know how to heal yourself. All will be well towards the week's end.



2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will shift between hopefulness and dread during this week, as Venus in Cancer has you feeling both indecisive about love and angry at it all in the same breath. The Venus influence will clash with the Saturn energy, and this might have you feeling down on yourself.

Questions that you used to ask yourself will arise, and you may feel a sense of worthlessness during this process.

You have fought so hard to live in self-love, and yet, this week has you slipping back into old habits.

You will not like the reflection in the mirror, even though you've never looked better in your life. It's the attitude that feels heavy, and you may start to take your frustrations out on the one you love.

You are fortunate to be with people who can let your focused bad mood roll off their backs, but they enable your aggression to the point where if they continue, you will never learn the lessons set out for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself doing or saying things you regret deeply, during this week, Pisces. This will be family-related. Once certain words leave your mouth, you will instantly feel both relieved and guilt-stricken for being so bold. Your pride won't let you apologize or retract your statements and this will cause someone in your life much grief.

It's a vicious circle of regret that is brought on by your own frustration over something you don't like about yourself. In refusing to look at yourself, you create a false visage, and in selling this false version of yourself to the world, you've come to detest the image itself.

This week brings you face to face with some harsh realities about yourself that you need to confront. The good part is that if you are able to face yourself, every problem you have will dissolve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.