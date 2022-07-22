Asteroid Ceres enters Leo today, inviting you to slow down and reconnect with that sacred space in your heart.

Ceres in astrology rules the feminine, motherhood, caretaking, nurturing, and self-love.

It reminds you to take care of yourself first.

Do not push or force yourself to do anything. Don’t let yourself become exhausted by thinking you had to do it all; instead, accept the invitation to slow down.

Ceres in Leo is full of passion, but awareness of your heart also comes into clearer focus.

It brings the sense that homecoming has occurred and that you are now allowing yourself to care for your own heart in the way it has always needed.

Doing this is slowing down your routine and your mind today so that you can invite the caring nature of Ceres into your life.

You will also be able to care for others more profoundly today through loving touch, meal preparation or even extending them the gift of quality time.

This isn’t the depleting energy thought of you pouring yourself into everyone around you at the expense of yourself, but instead, you taking time and filling yourself up in the most loving ways so that you can overflow that into the hearts of those around you.

Take time today to just be in a slower flow.

The New Moon in Leo is a week away and will bring some supercharged energy, so it’s important to ensure that you are rested and prepared for the passionate new beginnings that are on their way.

Today, though, there is nothing more you need to do than check-in and ask your own self what you need and then look around and share some of that love with those that matter most to you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 23, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

So many planets are beginning to move into your sign that you are in store for a major energy boost. Ceres is an asteroid that governs how you care for yourself and others. With it representing the feminine energy everyone possesses, it also will bring focus to how much you can receive rather than always pushing for or chasing.

Ceres in Leo invites you to slow down, relax into the space of your life, appreciate the natural rhythm and be able to trust the divine timing of the universe.

As a fire sign with no problem with going after what it is you want, this may come as a challenge at first, but as with any challenge, there’s also a gift.

In this, it’s to learn that you can attract just as much as you can create.

It just often comes down to what you are leaving space for. Spend today focusing on your own needs and what your heart needs. See how much rest you require and take care of your overall physical, mental and emotional health.

Nurture yourself today as you would a small child and recognize that being in a state of gentle nurturing creates space to receive more from the universe and those around you. In this way, you tend to find out even more quickly what is truly meant for you as well.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Ceres moving into Leo today, you will use this energy to focus on your romantic relationship. In terms of love, Ceres can influence family matters, including children and possible pregnancy.

The space between you and your partner holds the promise of helping you reflect on how you care about each other and nurture the relationship. In a romantic connection, there are always three entities; you, your partner and then what you create together.

Ceres in Leo asks you to focus on all three.

Through this energy, you can explore what it means to be there and support each other and tend to increase and deepen intimacy. It’s an incredibly fruitful time to be able to appreciate the connection that you have shared as well as possibly heal any recent challenges that you’ve been going through.

If that is the case, it’s important to recognize that you will need to care for the relationship in a sensitive and empathetic way to allow healing and growth. However, under the Ceres influence, it supports you in caring for your own heart and that of your partner as well.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is currently in Gemini, allowing you to make the most of the current energy shift into Leo. With everything that you have been moving through lately, it’s been a challenging time to feel like you can truly embrace this new future you’ve hoped to create.

As an air sign, there is no shortage of mental activity. Still, there sometimes is the challenge of recognizing that you have achieved what you had hoped to create. This means that under the influence of Ceres, you will be invited to truly reflect on how your heart feels in your relationship and in the life you are living.

If you are not tending to your heart, then there is no way to truly know if something resonates or not. By tapping into your own truth, you will unlock your own truth apart from any thoughts or beliefs about how things should or even be.

Leo always rules your communication which means that under this influence, it’s not just about being able to sort out your truth and care for your heart, but you will also have to be able to express it to others so that you can share this deep part of yourself with the one that you hope to share your life with.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.