Gather 'round, lovers, we've got good news. The Moon sextile Venus is here, and it will stir our imaginations and dare us to try new things. If we've wanted to try out that new restaurant around the corner, tonight's a good night to make it a romantic outing.

If we've been thinking about buying something fun for our partner, then there's no time like the present.

Today is luckiest for three zodiac signs, and for taking loving thoughts and making something real out of them.

It's just a simple transit, but sometimes in love, simplicity is what is appreciated most. There's no need to go over the top today; what we have is good enough, and we will not be feeling greedy for more, more, more.

We understand our mates today, we give them breathing room, and when we come together for a hug or a kiss, that may be what does the trick. Today is the best day for enjoying food or snuggling. No need to book tickets to Fiji or plan that mountain climbing trek in Tibet. Nope, today is for hanging out in the company of the one we love, and not much more.

There's another side to Moon sextile Venus that could be helpful, and that's when the transit inspires creativity. So, if you and your person are up for painting a room together, then go for it. If you like to cook together, infuse your meals with love. Make love spells and recite them to each other, just for fun. Easy does it is the way of the day. Please keep it simple, keep it light, keep it loving.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon sextile Venus works its way right into your heart, letting you know that everything is going to be OK. You may have been spending too much time in your head, and you've become somewhat intractable by your partner; they reach out to you, but you are too preoccupied to give them the proper attention they deserve.

Today feels like a great burden has been removed, and because of this, your entire demeanor feels lighter and more accepting.

You can finally open your eyes and see the person in front of you; you are no longer distracted by whatever major drama possessed you. It's nice to 'be back,' and you will feel like you've just come home after a long time at the battle, somewhere out there.

Your partner is here for you today, and you can trust that even though you may have needed some time away, they're always there for you when you return. Now that's love.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're not going to be able to fight the cool vibration of the Moon sextile, Venus, even though you might feel like that's all you do; fight this, fight that, lose, win, lather, rinse, repeat. Today bring a well-needed rest from the drama accompanying your daily existence over this last week.

You'll feel settled into your love life; your partner or date is agreeable, and in a way, that's all you've needed.

You don't want to argue over everything, and today you'll find nothing is worth fighting over. And it will be noticeable, too, which will feel weird but welcomed.

This day could be great for something casual with the person you love, like walking in the park or taking some time to sit and talk like you used to do. The day's vibe is 'ease,' and in love, like a vacation.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Depending on your loved one's sign, this day could be a good one or a super fantastic one. What you've got on your side is Moon sextile Venus, which sort of eases everything into the right perspective. In your case, you've wondered if you have both gotten over a recent spat in which neither of you felt satisfied with the outcome.

Fortunately, it will be obvious today that whatever happened is done with. What a relief.

That's the vibe of Moon sextile Venus, which only wants you to feel love and peace. Not everything needs to be confronted, nor does every flaw have to be put under the microscope for tight scrutiny.

You've done that, and you're both over it. Enough. Spend the day telling each other how beautiful they are. Do silly stuff. Take advantage of the peace, not to mention the great moods you both are in. Enjoy! To life!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.