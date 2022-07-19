The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The Moon is in Aries as the Last Quarter Moon peaks today, inviting you to take charge of your intentions and not let anything stand in the way between you and what you want to create.

Last Quarter Moons are magical times where you can take what you have been through and use it to your advantage.

This allows you to reflect on the intention you set around the time of the new Moon and to now use what you know to remove obstacles and blockages from your life so that you can have a clearer path forward.

The energy is ripe today, helping you step into a more unapologetic version of yourself which is what the life of your dreams will require you to become.

Be unapologetic about who you are, what you want and even what has changed because of all you have learned.

The more you can fully embrace who you are, the more you can use it all to your advantage.

Aries is a fire sign, one that is bold and asks you to do the same, and energy that is intensified as Mercury shifted into Leo yesterday as well.

Last Quarter Moon in Aries asks you to live in the moment, follow your passions, and allow your spontaneous, adventurous spirit to lead the way.

This doesn’t mean abandoning what means the most to you, but instead, it invites a new level of freedom that can help you more fully embrace what life is meant to be.

As it asks you to embrace the current moment, this is a chance to not worry about tomorrow or even next week and instead to drop into your heart and listen to what it is you are truly craving.

The more you can sustain this practice, the more you will eventually see the difference in leading life in this manner.

Alongside the Last Quarter Moon, there is a lot of activity astrologically as Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn, which will bring about some awareness of lessons learned along with the transformation they represent.

It’s a powerful day for you to recognize that the life you are living today is one you have created.

This is your power.

Even when things don’t go according to plan, there is still a gift in how events play out and ask you to make choices even if they are the hard variety.

The more you own the fact that you have created this life that you are living, the more you can embrace the present moment, knowing it’s also what helps create the moments you will experience in the future.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Last Quarter Moon peaks in your zodiac sign today, inviting you to be able to step into a space of empowerment. Jupiter is still in your horoscope sign bringing you both good luck and abundance. However, it may have felt challenging to see the benefits of this as you’re also being simultaneously asked to dive into your healing.

The gift here is that the more you can see how your journey of growth has affected the decisions that you have previously made, the greater you will realize just how much power you have over what you experience at this moment.

Chiron turned retrograde recently in your zodiac sign which means that the next few months will be chocked full of opportunities for healing, but it’s not all done quietly within yourself. This is the part that the Last Quarter Moon brings in; the evidence of true healing is in your decisions. Challenge yourself to see things differently than you have before and to take ownership of yourself.

Trust your feelings and recognize that you have the power to create any reality that you desire truly. You have to allow yourself to fully embrace the truth of this moment so that you can make the choices necessary to create the future you dream of.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is still in your zodiac sign which means that you’ve been moving through situations in which you are invited to gain access to greater freedom from your past and the constraint of obligations.

A big part of this has and will continue to be owning your feelings and being able to trust them without anyone else validating them for you. Today as Saturn in your zodiac sign aligns with the Last Quarter Moon in Aries, it’s the perfect time for you to start looking ahead in a new way.

Trust that what feels like it is behind you truly is and that if it’s felt like it’s not true, you’ve possibly been the one keeping it in the present moment. Last Quarter Moon in Aries shows you what internally and externally has been blocking you so that you can move forward unrestricted.

Often it can seem like other people or even limitations of situations are the reason that life isn’t coming together in the ways you had hoped, yet the truth is that most of the blocks you experience will be from inside yourself.

Use this energy to truly let go of everything and anything that doesn’t align with or support the life you want to create. Don’t just envision yourself being free, but truly embrace it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto has been in your zodiac sign challenging you to recognize your transformation so that you can truly let go of everything that has been a part of getting you to this moment.

This means that forgiveness for yourself will be involved, which is also a part of the recent Super Full Moon in Capricorn that you experienced, echoing this important vibration and lesson from the universe. Trust in these moments even if they challenge you to think about yourself differently.

Let yourself answer the invitation of coming to peace and accepting what you have previously encountered in your life to the point that it no longer holds you back from what you are dreaming of.

The path you may be on now is one that likely no longer resonates with who you are, but to find the strength and courage to change course, you have to recognize that you have the freedom to forgive yourself and everything that has happened. You have the freedom to start a new path and ultimately create a life you love. Recognize your worthiness and see how bright the future becomes.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.