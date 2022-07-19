Today is when we need to give ourselves a break from the constant inner criticism and self-doubt.

Sometimes, we can be a little too harsh on ourselves, and when it comes to love and romance, wow, it's almost as if we can't just let things be; we need to dwell on the past, fear the present and dread the future.

If for some reason, we're not where we want to be in our lives in terms of love and relationship, we can have a real party putting ourselves down.

This may be felt a little too intensely during Moon square Pluto, as this particular transit tends to play on two angles; it gives us the impression that there should be 'more' in our lives, and it also makes us spend more than enough time in that place of doubt, where the dwelling feels like its never enough.

Today, we keep on going. We look sad, we feel sad, and we don't consider that this may be another one of those days, which it is. Instead, we dive in head first, ready to make contact with as much negativity as we can get.

If we've ever broken up with someone who hasn't, we may revisit those memories or at least the feeling that break up brings up in us. It's a day of melancholy and a little sadness; it's nothing we won't get over, nor is it anything that's going to be ruinous.

It's simply another day spent living the life of a human being who participates in the experience of being alive.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon Square Pluto On Wednesday, July 20, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't have to worry about repercussions or taking it too far, but you do have to deal with today and what today brings you is the kind of reminiscing that goes a little too far. "Ah, the good old days" may start as a fond memory that may give you a tickle, but if you spend too much time on this fond memory, you know it's going to open up that trap door that leads to your hell.

You've been down this path before, and it always starts the same way; pleasant memories that turn sour and then become bitter, dark thoughts that only serve to hurt you. You do this to yourself, and you know it, and yet, during transits like Moon square Pluto, which happen often enough, you can't stop yourself from 'going there.'

Oh, if only you could cherish the good times and release the bad, as they have no purpose in your life anymore. You've been here before and probably come back for more until you finally realize that the past no longer exists.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may find today is not as easy-going as you originally thought. You don't usually like to cruise down memory lane, yet today comes with an anniversary or some seasonal reminder that disturbs you and demands that you face it. In facing it, you find that you are still not quite at ease with it, and so goes the day.

With Moon square Pluto, you will have a hard time making peace with that which disturbs you, and if you give in, you'll end up feeling quite sad over events that no longer exist yet still hold sway over your emotions. Love depresses you today. And, unfortunately, you don't have to be single for this to happen.

You may be with someone you care very much for, and yet, you still won't be able to shake the negative feeling that comes with Moon square Pluto. Chalk it off as another one of those days; you know it won't last.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are times when Pluto transits suit you very well; you can pull power from them and use that energy for creative purposes. Then, there are days like today, where Moon square Pluto redirects that creative energy so that you are putting it all into feeling bad about 'all that you don't have.'

This terrible feeling of failure accompanies you today revolves around love and loss. You just can't get used to certain things, and one of them is that you fell out of love with someone you believed to be the love of your life.

When that story ended, you no longer felt the same about them, yet, you managed to carry that memory with you way past its expiration date. It makes you sad today, and it's a funk you may have difficulty shaking off. What's worse is that you expect more and more of it, thus creating future scenarios of sadness for yourself. Let it go, Scorpio. Honor the present. Honor yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.