The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Worst Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The real culprit behind why this day may be rough for some zodiac signs is that all of our transits today are mighty. No peaceful, easy-going events are happening in the sky today, and while that doesn't necessarily mean 'negativity,' it does imply that nothing done today will be a half-measure.

If we fight with someone, we fight hard. If we feel sorry for ourselves, we take it way too far. And if we cause trouble, we also create consequences.

We may not like the effect that Moon sextile Saturn has on us, as we aren't really in the mood to be shut down or disallowed some privilege. We may not be up for a large disagreement, thanks to the Moon square Pluto, that we have to engage or suffer.

And while our Quarter Moon is in Aries, we will feel the pull of hostility, beckoning us to be a part of it. What we don't want to happen is what may happen to us today. And most of all, we don't want to be involved, and that's where we're heading: total involvement.

If we get through the day in one piece, we must employ self-protection tactics. Resilience is key today, and we may find that in small doses. We also must realize that if we are being pulled into doing something we don't want to do, it is up to us to say 'enough.'

Weigh the situation: is being involved that bad? If not, don't worry about being involved, as it is temporary. But if we feel our souls are being sucked out by engaging with whatever it is that desperate requires our attention, then we need to say a bold NO. No means no.

The three zodiac signs with the worst horoscopes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On the whole, you are doing very well. You've sorted out many of the problems of your life, and you know how to proceed. This feeling of self-sufficiency is both very Cancer and very satisfying. You finally feel you needn't rely upon others to make you happy, as you are starting to find ways to do it yourself.

That's why this day brings a harsh tone to your efforts, as there will be someone in your life who doesn't like that you're doing so well. They'd love nothing more than to thwart your plans and sink you right back into your sad state.

They like you depressed; they'd prefer you that way. This person does not have your health or best interests at heart. Note this person as they make their moves. Figure out if this is someone you need in your life, and if not, do yourself a favor and shut the door on them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The one thing you have no patience for today is someone telling you what you can't do. You can do it, and you will do it, but you find that the nerve of this person is a little more than suitable; it's as if they want to assert ridiculous control over you while undermining your self-confidence.

This person is jealous of your freedom to choose and your ability to accomplish whatever task you set out to do.

That you inspire jealousy is not your fault; you are merely you and talented. Saturn's influence, however, wishes to lay down the ground rules, and this one annoying person will share those rules.

You might take them seriously at first, but they are not helpful. They are not warning you; they are controlling you. Please do yourself a favor and shrug it off.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being the rebel of the Zodiac, the last thing you need is for someone to assert themselves as the authority in your life. You are tired of all these know-it-alls who insist that they are right and that you are wrong. This day holds an argument in store for you between you and a friend.

Your friend believes in the rules, while you believe in breaking them.

It's just two different people with two different sets of values, and being that you're the one living and experiencing your life, they don't get to have a say in the matter.

The friendly chat will slowly but surely turn into hostile digs and claims for who's right and who's wrong. Sagittarius, the only thing you need to know on this day is that your friend is entitled to their own opinion and that listening to them does not mean having to submit to them. Be yourself, no matter what they say.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.