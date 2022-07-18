The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, July 19, 2022

For some zodiac signs, the power of a transit like Mercury in Leo is too much; they say the wrong things to the wrong people at the worst time, and it ends up in regret and egomania. Then again, some work so well with this transit that everything they do virtually turns to gold, especially regarding their love lives.

Today we have such a transit, and we will concentrate on who will be affected positively and how it will affect our relationships.

Mercury in Leo takes lovers and places them face to face with the truth of their relationship. This is the day we find the nerve to pop the question or say something so lovely that we can hardly believe the words came out of our mouths.

We have the gift of gab today, and every word is a testimony to love and the belief in it. Mercury in Leo supports strong opinions and beliefs, so if you are in love and affected by this transit, know this: you'll be making your lover's day today by saying something that will truly make them happy.

What's also nice is that we feel generous with our compliments; we do not feel depleted by giving away too much. Today is when we are truly in touch with how much we receive when we give with our whole hearts.

Today is for the romantic couples who are already deeply in love and wish to find new paths to make that love even more special. Mercury in Leo brings sunshine and light to long-term relationships and luck to those just starting.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You like to take it one day at a time, and you've learned from the past that patience is the key when waiting for a loved one to come through with something you are expecting from them.

Practice makes perfect in your world, Taurus, and your anticipation has now mellowed into a beautiful kind of acceptance; Mercury in Leo gives you the backbone to stay strong without the angsty need for your partner to 'come through.'

In other words, this day brings you the patience you've needed, and as you let go, you get to watch the miracle unfold before your eyes. Your partner comes through. The moment you let go is the moment everything turns around.

You love your partner deeply, profoundly, and today lets you know that this person is so totally on your wavelength that doubting their intentions, at this point, would only show your lack of confidence in the relationship. All that changes today, during Mercury in Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Leo enlivens your sense of speech today, and while that's generally not a problem for you, saying the right thing at the right time is. No problem here today with that. You know what it's like to put your foot in your mouth, but you also know that if you think before you speak, you'll be able to deliver the kindest, sweetest messages.

You feel good about your partner today and feel even better and more confident about the partnership and its ability to last. You've learned that spewing insults does nothing more than eat away at the foundation of the relationship, and it seems you've finally learned that lesson. Your partner will be thrilled at the prospects of not being put down or condescended to, and you might even do that one thing you've always avoided: apologize. One little 'I'm sorry,' goes a long way, Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings strong relief to an ailing relationship, and that is because Mercury in Leo brings out a side of you that is willing to compromise for the sake of bettering what you presently have. Your partner will respond in kind, which means they will also be open to compromise.

Together, you can achieve great things on this day, and one thing leads to another in terms of positive energy and the future. Because today revolves around powerful communication, you may be surprised at how much you can accomplish with words.

Words become deeds, and you'll be pleased and gratified when you see how much you both want this relationship to work. It's good to work together; you'll have your required 'alone time,' but today is for working it out, in words and actions, the things that make this all worthwhile as a romantic couple.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.