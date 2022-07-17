July 18, 2022, will arrive on the wings of the song. Well, maybe not that fluffy, but it's about to be a day filled with joyful frills and endearing actions.

Today is when our loved one does more than tell us that they love us; today, they will do something big and thrill us to pieces.

We've got Moon square Venus to thank for that, backed up with Moon in Aries for conviction and Moon conjunction Jupiter for longevity.

Today is for lovers who wish to go the distance.

The feel of the day is light; there's no hidden agenda, though there may be a few surprises. We get along with our beloved, and everything feels relatively easy.

This feeling could be due to us having gotten over some hump in the relationship that needed to be acknowledged, or we might have put in enough time to feel relaxed and safe with them. Feeling safe with a romantic partner isn't always the easiest thing; we can be in love and still find reasons to worry. Not today, however. Today allows us to feel at home, in peace, in security.

We're not doubting the motives of our partners today; we trust them, and we can feel that they trust us in return. There's no neurosis today — that's the Aries effect.

We feel good about who we are and the relationship that we've found ourselves in. Doubt is low on the list, and togetherness is in the priority zone. All is well in our world today, especially if you are one of the three signs mentioned below.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, July 18, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It may have taken you a long time to get to this place, but you're here now, and it looks like you're finally ready to settle into the love that you've held at arm's length for quite some time.

Hey, who could blame you? It's not easy to jump into a love affair and give a person all you have, yet, when it clicks, it clicks; today is that day it does so. You feel so good about yourself because of this. It's as if you've finally allowed yourself that chance to give in to love; you feel courageous and want more.

Your person of interest is too happy to see this lovely change in your demeanor, and it takes all the guessing out of it for them, which means they don't feel like they have to guess what mood you're in to gauge how the day will go. Right from the start of the day, you both recognize that something has changed, and all it brings you is joy.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What makes you feel so special and so lucky today is that you've come a long way, baby, and you finally feel as though you can rest your defenses. An expression goes, "The goal of the Samurai is to lay down their sword."

Think about that. In the ways of love, this means that you, Sagittarius are finally at the point where you can let love in; there's no more reason to keep it at bay. You have done the work it takes, and now you understand what love means to you, and it isn't as bad as you once firmly believed it to be.

You have come to the end of your campaign; you can now let love in, and you will. Once your walls have come down, you will notice that you only attract the finest quality people into your life. One of these people will remain by your side, and they will be the one you can call your very own.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've fought the idea of 'just giving in' for so long because you associated it with failure or not sticking with your principles. Today reveals that failure has nothing to do with it, and 'giving in' isn't exactly a sign of weakness.

You will discover today that giving in, in the case of your relationship, is actually about letting yourself be happy. Holding on was your weakness and kept you from being fully present for the best moments of your life.

Today opens that gate up for you, Capricorn. You will find that the less you resist, the happier you become. Your relationship will flourish in ways you never thought possible, and it all starts today. Relaxation is the gift you give yourself today, and with your barriers down, you can experience the immense amount of love that is meant for you alone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.