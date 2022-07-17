The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, July 18, 2022

For those of us who make it out of this day with a smile on our faces and a feeling of optimism in our hearts, we should consider ourselves fortunate, as this day is almost guaranteed to break hearts and ruin plans.

Our transits are hostile and forceful today. We will speak aggressively and believe every foul word from our mouths. We are fiercely driven to stomp out what bothers us, and we concern ourselves not with who we hurt or how badly the damage will get.

We are at the mercy of transits, Mercury opposition Pluto, Moon sextile Pluto and Moon in Aries. This cosmic recipe is a Molotov cocktail that will affect certain signs more than others. Many of us will be on the verge of a nervous breakdown all day. Sounds like fun, eh? Not.

While we may witness a few temper tantrums thrown by grown adults, we may also be the ones throwing those fits. It's as if some of us turn into shrieking toddlers; we're all having a 'terrible two's experience.

We want our blankie, and we want it now! Thankfully, not all of us will be under this spell, but for those who will succumb, strap on your seatbelts as today promises to be a bumpy ride.

The three zodiac signs with rough daily horoscopes on Monday, July 18, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You generally like to hold off when it comes to really 'telling it like it is,' but today holds no such restraint for you. You've gotten into heaps of trouble in the past by saying the nastiest things possible for gutting someone's feelings, and today, you'll get the urge to go for it once more.

It's as if you have a quota to fill and don't want to die without wreaking havoc on this person's mind.

There are so many ways you can get under the king of the person you wish to destroy, and today will have you releasing every demon in your mind; you do not care what happens to them, or you, for that matter.

What most important on this day is that you purge yourself of all that pollutes you, and you'll find the perfect victim to let your rage out on. As they say, if you seek revenge, prepare two graves.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings out an unkindness in you that you may have kept repressed for a very long time. You feel that you are being mistreated. You also feel like you've kept your mouth shut for too long about this, and the transits today will not let you sit and stew over it any longer. Today is the day where you let it rip, Virgo.

You feel that what you ask for is so little, and yet, repeatedly, you are rejected or ignored, which is just downright unfair.

And, you're right; you have been treated like garbage, and you have every right to stand up for yourself.

Unfortunately, your rage will be so blistering that you may end up burning the bridges you need to walk across in the future. Alas, this day is not about withholding; it's about saying what you need without hesitation. Know that this could bring trouble and that this is the chance you take.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's wrong with today is your perception of the events that are happening around you. Today, you see things through the glass darkly.

You don't pick fights with family members, but you contemplate how much you hate them, and by the time you go to bed tonight, you will be practically frothing at the mouth as you've convinced yourself that they are guilty of every crime ever committed.

You take it too far. Today, Aquarius, and in the end, the only person you hurt is yourself.

You wait for no explanations, nor do you have an ounce of compassion for anyone else's story. All you know is that you are right and not budging.

You wipe people off the map of your life, and you never stick around to hear their opinion on the matter. You give no one a chance to defend themselves, dole out the hate, and don't look back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.