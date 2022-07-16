Today is when many people learn a vital lesson. What they learn is both personal and enlightening, and as the knowledge of whatever it is they must learn pours in, they will think of the person who showed them the way.

This is the day when we might not know it, but the people from our past are thinking of us. That includes our ex or exes.

Not everyone's relationship is meant to exist on a romantic level; sometimes, we are two ships that pass in the night, but the experience of being together has meaning. During Sun trine Neptune, we know that all we went through with the person we now call our 'ex' is thinking of us.

They are not just remembering the good times but the joy of sharing new learnings with you. They will fondly keep you in mind as they discover new things about their lives today.

There is no pain involved in this, no heartache. This is a beautiful day for appreciating that break-ups are just as essential as new beginnings. Your ex wouldn't be the person they are today without you, and during Sun trine Neptune, they will appreciate the experience you once shared.

This transit is special in this regard; it allows us to see every experience we have as part of the total sum. We will be smiling today, knowing that there's someone out there who is smiling right back at us.

Today holds love and respect and is without regret or resentment. Today we let go, knowing we did as good a job as possible. We helped our ex, and now they think of us whenever something good happens to them.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Sun Trine Neptune, July 17 - 19, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You probably can't imagine that your ex thinks about you fondly, let alone EVER, but during Sun trine Neptune, they most certainly do have you on their mind. Believe it or not, your ex does not hate you; in fact, they're starting to mellow into the idea that the past is the past, and come to think of it, it wasn't all bad.

That's how time heals all wounds. This transit helps to expedite that healing, and whether the two of you are in that place of peace or not, today is not the day for grudges and resentful thoughts. Today, your ex is remembering you because something has happened in their life that reminds them of you.

They're not running back to you, oh no, and that's not something you want either, but you've made an indelible impression on them, and now that time has passed, they can think of you with a smile on their face, as they will today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a good reason for your ex to be thinking of you today, during Sun trine Neptune, and that's because it's almost your birthday, and they will always remember how joyful you get around your season. In their mind, you were always the life of the party.

You made them laugh, and though things didn't work out, they don't hold anything in their heart for you but love. You might get a call from them soon if only to wish you a happy birthday. It's peaceful and good; the healing has either started or is in process.

Your ex will think of you today with lightness in their heart and a few chuckles brewing under their smile. You did have a good time together, and they may spend a good portion of this day, July 17, thinking kind thoughts about you. You'll feel it, and you'll know it. You made a difference in this person's life.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Life is for the living, and if one is to be alive truly, then one has to partake of all the experiences one can. One such experience had you in a relationship with someone long ago. Things went just so far, and then they had to stop.

Perhaps you were both too young and naive for it to work, or maybe it was just one of those things: you had to break up. At the time, it was hard; you both suffered, but over time, the pain of the breakup felt like it was just another experience.

Life is doing its thing. Today, your old love will remember you during Sun trine Neptune. This transit brings up old memories and lets people learn from them. Your ex will be thinking about you today, and for some reason or another, you'll also be thinking of them. Once connected, always connected. That's kind of nice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.