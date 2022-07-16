The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, July 17, 2022

Love is a many-splendored thing; they say that's if you can get it. And this week holds the promise of love and partnership for a few signs of the Zodiac. Our main cosmic influence today is Venus entering Cancer, which touches on everything we want in love and life.

We want to be loved, cherished, and appreciated for who we are; there's no room for putting on acts or pretending to be someone we're not. Not this week. If love is the answer, then the question is, "What can I give that does not deplete me in any way, shape or form?"

While we are always so very concerned about being loved, this day lets us know that we are responsible for the 'how much' as we will really come to know that the love we receive completely depends on the love we give.

On July 17, 2022, we will understand that if the love we desire is to come freely. Without conditions, then we must be willing to be open with our own emotions. In other words, today gives us the chance to be our best selves, and that is a choice we can take or leave.

What constitutes luck in love today depends on how much love we wish to give for free. Yes, that's right. Today we need to be the one who reaches out, gives, and expects nothing in return.

For some zodiac signs, this is a tall order and cannot be fulfilled; however, there are three signs here today who will jump at the chance to simply give all they have to the person or people they love and cherish.

Find out which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting Sunday, July 17, 2022, by reading more.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've come a long way in your search for inner peace and the ability, to be honest with yourself, and today brings you the idea that you can keep on going if you stay the course. This also implies that you've considered returning to your past ways, which didn't work but still feel oddly comfortable to you.

As Venus enters Cancer, you'll realize there is no purpose in returning to that which does not serve you. You will also realize that if you begin to regress, you'll lose so much of what you fought to have in love and romance.

It's forward motion only, and you and your partner will decide to do it all together. While the lessons are individual, the togetherness of it all will give you backbone. You can do it alone, but you can do it so much better when you are with the person you love, knowing they are on your side.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

July 17, 2022, marks a new beginning for you, Gemini. You can recognize how much time you've wasted over the most inane of things; this has not only gotten in the way of your love life but it's ruined so much of your life in general.

Today, you see this due to your ability to hold on to grudges for too long. You are no different than anyone else; you want to love and have tried for it. Yet, the past failed situations have made you believe that perhaps you are not worthy of being in a good relationship.

Of course, this is not true. Maybe you need one last self-pitying hurrah before you move on, but let it happen and get it out of the way already. Today presents you with the idea that it's all on you. The change for the positive is a choice you need to make. If you want love, it's yours, but you have to make a space for it, and you will.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings luck in love in the form of you not taking everything so seriously. As you lighten up, your walls come down, and that's exactly what you need to attract the right person for love and partnership. You've crossed a border recently; you cannot go back.

Now that you are on the other side, your thinking is lighter, freer — much more Sagittarius than before, if you get the hint. You have given too much time to waiting for the future to arrive. It's here, and it's called the present.

Today brings you the concept of living in the now, and if you can live in this moment, you can create a space of peace around you. This peaceful countenance will be a magnet for other peace-loving individuals to find you. Your love will see you as a beacon in the dark, and they will find you today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.