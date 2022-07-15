The Moon sextile Mars is in our sky, which means things could go one of two ways when it comes to our romantic relationships: we could either try one more time or decide that this is a hopeless shipwreck of a love affair and move on. There comes a time for couples when trying is no longer an option, and ending it once and for all is more than likely the way it's going to go down during Moon sextile Mars, on July 16, 2022.

This transit doesn't apply to those new to their relationship; this is for the old-timers who thought they could last and have found out the hard way that this thing isn't workin', so to speak. And it's OK. Not everything is meant to last.

Sometimes all we need is a kick in the head, which is what we'll be getting during Moon sextile Mars.

We have to forgive ourselves for believing that breaking up means failure; it doesn't. We are humans, flawed, and not always cut out for staying with a person for all eternity.

Think of it this way: breaking up may be hard to do, but at this point in the game, it's the only thing that will restore your sanity.

Get the point? And the three zodiac signs that will be breaking up with their soon-to-be exes will understand this to the core.

For these couples, breaking up will not come as a surprise. Good luck, may the odds be ever in your favor.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Breakup During The Moon Sextile Mars On Saturday, July 16, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's all good, Aries. You knew this day was coming, and well, here it is. It's time to make a move and break up with the person you've spent too much time with. You're pretty much a realist; if something isn't working in your life, you don't fantasize that it will magically get better. No, instead, you do something about it.

Yes, it's daunting, and yes, it takes courage to approach your partner with the 'bad news,' but you've got Moon sextile Mars on your side, and you'll find strength just knowing that what you're asking for is what's right for you.

And, in your heart, you know it's right for them, too, as they haven't been all that happy in the relationship either. Why make yourselves miserable? This life is hard enough. It's best to call it quits. You can still be friends. In fact, you might turn into great friends once the pressure is off.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are good at weighing the options, and the one thing you've noticed is that you haven't broken up with your person as of yet because you are scared of being alone. So, you have a greater fear of the unknown than of being trapped in a dead relationship.

That's where Moon sextile Mars snaps you into awareness. Sure, you love the idea of being the free-spirited, independent Sagittarius, but the truth is, you don't want to be alone; however, you don't want to be with someone you're over, and that's where you are right now. So, it's going to be up to you whether you end this thing. Please don't wait for them to break up with you. Take power into your hands and be the change your life needs. Bravery, Sag. Do it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are not someone who likes to be alone, but then again, you're not someone who likes to be with people either, so where do you go with this? You do what you need to do to survive, and at this moment in time, you choose to break up with your partner. It's not an easy choice, nor is it something you've planned for, but still, things aren't working, and they haven't been working for longer than you can remember. You know only one thing: you need to leave.

Today, July 16, under the Moon sextile Mars, you will feel clearheaded about this, and it will be you who brings it up. This time, however, you will have no fear. This isn't a test run. This is the real thing, and yes, it's scary, but it must be done because going backward promises only misery. Chin up, Capricorn. Now go, make a move.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.