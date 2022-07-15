The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Saturday, July 16, 2022

Today has the makings of a memorable day for those of us who are in love. Because of the transits at hand, namely Moon trine Venus and Sun conjunction Mercury, we are potentially amid great understanding where love is concerned.

What creates this understanding space is our fearless approach to communication today. And if you've ever had any experience with love, then you know that communication is at the heart of all successful love affairs.

It would be nice to rid ourselves of repressed thoughts while in a relationship with someone. Being human, we tend to entertain doubts or misgivings; we're not always one hundred percent certain of a person's behavior, and more time than not, we hold back before we confront.

We fear the response more than we can't take the not knowing, and in the end, we repress ourselves into a state of agitation.

Once we start that journey, we create fictional scenarios to give ourselves answers; we don't go to the source for an answer (our partner); instead, we settle for the worst-case scenario: the one created in our mind.

Today relieves this false state and brings us into a fearless place where we do not agonize over whether or not we should just come out with it and ask our partners what's up.

Sun conjunction Mercury is like a beacon of light that shows us that speaking the truth is the only way we're ever going to know the truth.

In doing so, in taking that chance, we free ourselves from the pain of our minds. Today allows us to communicate fearlessly, knowing our response will be good enough.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on July 16, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are about to walk into your dream situation; your love life is now free from lies, falsehoods and fear. What stood in the way of you and your partner becoming 'one' with each other now feels as though it has finally and thoroughly dissolved, and that was, of course, poor communication.

Today, however, things change, and they change rapidly. Sun conjunction Mercury is so pro-Gemini that you may laugh over how good it can get.

This transit promotes everything you love in a relationship; today, you get to find out how that plays out on your own.

You and your person stumbled on to the key to happiness, called 'open and honest communication.' You're not like other couples; you want to try. You're not into just letting this thing fall apart. You want to know that you can reign victorious, and as of today, July 16, 2022, you most certainly will.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sun conjunction with Mercury gives you just the right amount of confidence to let you know that everything is OK as it is. That's a big change for you, Virgo, as you've spent many a day thinking that what you have is insufficient.

But is it? You have a good life. It may not be what you thought you'd have when you were much younger, but that's the stuff for idealists, and to this day, you don't believe in idealism.

Being that it's never really served you in the past, you don't feel the need to hold your relationship to such high standards that neither party can breathe freely. You have crossed the border between acceptance and intolerance, and the way things look to you today, you can't find anything wrong with your relationship. You are content, and that's practically a state of rapture for you, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You haven't always been upfront with people; Libra, some may even think of you as a liar, which you find to be unfair and judgmental. However, the past has shown that you have told a lie or two, but in your mind, you did it to protect yourself. This self-protection didn't do much for you as it ended up with people, especially lovers, not trusting you.

The only reason you ever 'lied' in the past was that you were afraid to hurt people, so you chose the route of dishonesty.

Fortunately, during sun conjunction Mercury, you are with someone in a romantic relationship that you feel is sturdy enough to stand the truth.

You will be compelled to be honest with your partner today because, for the first time in your life, you feel they won't run screaming from you if you tell the truth. Rock on with that truth, Libra. Don't fear it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.