The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During The Moon In Pisces, July 16 - 18, 2022

One of the interesting things about summer is that it's notorious for bringing people together for romantic flings. Hey, we have to start somewhere, so why not start with a summer fling?

And, while we're there, maybe we can find out if this fling is worth more than its temporary stay; maybe, during our fling, we discover that this is a good thing.

During the Moon in Pisces, this dream can easily become a reality, as many of us here today will decide that what we're experiencing now could be love. And you know how love works; it's greedy and exclusive, and that's where some of us are headed.

We want exclusive rights to the person we are in love with. We can't even breathe at the thought of sharing them, and around about now, we might feel the need to place some parameters on this new love of ours. That's when it's time to speak up and say what's on your mind. If you want your love to be yours and no one else's, it's time to get serious. It's time to get exclusive.

Moon in Pisces is the transit that ignites our hope; in love, it's one of the most hopeful of the cosmic events, and it makes believers out of the most hardcore 'single' people; we want relationships now.

Not flings, not friends with benefits, we want solid love affairs, and we don't want to compromise. So, if you've been thinking about telling the person you like that you're ready to move on to the 'exclusive phase,' then make a move, lovers! Strike while the iron is hot.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Moon in Pisces, July 16 - 18, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't like to think about 'the time clock' or how much time you've wasted on love affairs that have gone nowhere, but today gives you insight into all that. With Moon in Pisces, you'll be able to put the pieces of your love life into perspective, which means that if you're with someone right now and that person means a lot to you, it may be time to 'grow up with those feelings and do something new, like commit.

Yes, that's right. You are so full of love, but you've also held on to fear and distrust; it may be time to let that go so that you can experience what it's like to enjoy the exclusivity of a real relationship. You know it's what you want, so why not go for it, Taurus? After all, life is for living, and living means taking chances. This is your chance, right now, at having an exclusive relationship. It's time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's face it, you love the idea of being thought of as the 'world's greatest lover,' but in truth, you only want to be with one person, ever. It's all an act for you, and it feeds your ego because you manage to convince people that you're the kind of person who could never be 'tied down.' Ha, what a laugh, Leo. You're just a big ol' cuddly-cuddly lion cub who needs love and affection, and you've never found that in casual relationships or flings.

And if you happen to have one of those flings this summer, you can best be sure that your attitude is about to change today, during Moon in Pisces. You are sensitive and thoughtful, and you want to share this side of yourself, and the person you like wants more of you than just a fling. Come to think of it, that's perfect, as you want more than that too. Exclusivity, here we go!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The choice to become exclusive with the person you've been having a fling with did not come easy; you've tossed it around in your mind for a while now, and while weighing the value of this relationship, you've come to one conclusion: the person you're involved with is good enough to desire exclusivity from.

Yes, that's right, Scorpio, with the help of the Moon in Pisces, you'll be floating onto the Love Boat, preparing yourself for a long cruise. You don't make hasty decisions, and much to your surprise neither does the person you're with.

Wow, so much compatibility; this might be worth investing some serious time in, and you do. Today is when you realize that life is short and time is precious. If you get a good thing, you must hold on tight. And your precious thing is a relationship that is built to last.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.