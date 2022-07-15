The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, July 16, 2022

As our Moon enters Pisces, we may feel the pangs of sensitivity kick in. This could work in many ways for us, but because we also have Moon sextile Mars, that sensitivity might take us for a ride.

Moon sextile Mars can be a very inspiring transit; however, it needs the support from other strong transits to end up positively, and with Moon in Pisces, we may find that our inspiration weakens as the day goes on.

So, for certain zodiac signs, this could mean that we get in the way of our own progress either because we overthink it or our sensitive side simply gets scared away from change.

This day demands change in the same way as it demands improvement. The problem is the 'demand' part; our sensitive side may not be up for all that pressure, and some of us may collapse beneath it.

What makes this day rough for many is the idea that we may want something, but we may also not be ready to have it or make it happen.

It's the kind of day where we aren't ready to be taken seriously. Yet, the people in our lives will be pushing us towards a goal we aren't ready to deliver on.

We may find ourselves saying, "no, you misunderstood me. I don't want to do that. Please stop!" Moon in Pisces makes us desire to be alone in our thoughts, not on stage, proving to the world that we are superheroes.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today may have you feeling torn between living a spiritual life and just trying to get through the day without punching a hole through the wall. You are on top of all the self-help books, which work wonders when you need to chill out.

Still, the great teachings don't always come through at the right time, and today, you may find yourself slipping into old patterns. Anxiety is possible today, as Moon sextile Mars feels like it's pecking at your mind; you can't let go of trivial things.

With the Moon in Pisces now, it all feels a little too intense. You recognize that none of this matters, nor is it going to last a lifetime, but today is all you feel, and at this moment, you cannot find that place of peace inside your heart. Find a mantra and repeat it, even if that mantra is, "What is my next thought?" You'll find that that phrase will ground you instantly. Try it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may feel conflicted today, Aquarius. You have finally come to the point in your life where you know what you want to do, and you are completely ready for it. Whatever it takes, as they say, today brings you one hindrance after the next, which is something you find so unfair.

You've got that inspired spark due to Moon sextile Mars, yet you can't seem to make it work in your favor.

It's a rough day in this regard as you took so long to get to this place, and you don't want to fall back into the land of inaction.

You take your time with everything, but when you get stoked, you want to perform, and today is not letting you advance to the next level. It's about talking to yourself and telling yourself that you'll get another chance. If your lofty idea doesn't get set in motion today, it's OK; there will be another time for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know that you are good at whatever you put your mind to, and sometimes you just want to put that to use for your own purposes. Today, during Moon sextile Mars, you will feel creative and inspired; while that's a good thing, you may get hustled into having to do your magic for everyone but you.

Ironically, you are just too talented to be left alone today. It may feel like everyone in your circle of friends demands you to perform miracles for them.

Someone will tell you what you should do with an idea if you have an idea. If you bake a cake, someone will tell you to open a business selling cakes. It's as if everyone's got this tremendous amount of faith in you. Still, nobody wants to do it themselves, so they turn to you to fulfill their fantasies. You may want to get out your noise-canceling headphones and wear them all day long.