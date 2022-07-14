The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Moon Square Uranus On Friday, July 15, 2022

Today brings us a challenge: can we focus for a long enough time to get something done, or will we let the transit 'Moon square Uranus' completely throw us off course? If that sounds like where you're heading today, that is a direct result of this astrological event.

Moon square Uranus stimulates the mind to the point where we become confused, overwrought with thought, and quick to walk away from anything that demands contemplation. We don't have the patience to wait, consider, or stay in one place today.

This will immediately affect our love lives so much as we will give up on trying today. This effect could range from what we do in a relationship or what we do (or, rather, don't do) if we're waiting for a relationship to 'become.'

Today is the day we quit waiting, and we do it because sticking around for results feels like sinking into a mud pit. We look at anything that doesn't provide instant gratification as way too much of a drag to be involved with.

Moon square Uranus tends to be quite irksome, especially for the signs that show little to no patience daily. July 15 brings us the anti-Zen state of mind; we who know no patience will feel anxious, stressed and troubled all day. And should we be in the position where we are waiting on someone's word, approval, or attention — if we don't get it immediately, we are OUT of here. It's quitter time, and it's real.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs quit waiting for love during the Moon square Uranus on July 15, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's more to it for you than just 'quitting' on love; you've got reasons, Aries, and your idea of quitting is more along the lines of setting aside what you now know you do not need in your life. If you've been waiting on a certain person to come through for you, you'll find that your self-esteem won't accept the wait, and with the Moon square Uranus as your engine, you call it quits on that person.

Enough waiting, enough time wasting; you've had it, and you love yourself way too much to let this waiting game carry on ad infinitum. Your exit from the game will come with no fanfare; you're not quitting to make a passive-aggressive statement. That's who you know; it's for real — you don't need confirmation from the other person because you no longer care what they think, do or will do. You've taken back your power.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today comes like a slap in the face for you, but strangely, it's what you needed. If you didn't have the helping hand of the Moon square Uranus, you might continue this waiting charade forever, but something about today jolts you into reality, and you will ask yourself the hard question:

What am I waiting for? You've been living in this state where the only thing that matters is the future. It's begun to eat up your entire life and doesn't even exist. You've been waiting for some kind of confirmation that some person 'out there' loves you, and today make you wonder why you are even bothering.

Nothing is happening here, and the only action is in your head. You've been waiting on love for half your life, and all you know is that you can wait no more. It's time to reclaim your life again, Virgo. Time to quit the job of waiting on love, as it was never very well paid.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon square Uranus, you'll be feeling nervous and tense, as if you're waiting for the ball to drop. Once again, there's that nagging feeling you can't shake, which all boils down to the concept of waiting. Here you are, again, waiting for something.

This time it is love that you're waiting for, and for what? Why are you putting yourself through this again? It's funny because you think of yourself as this powerhouse individual who takes command and gets things done, and yet, here you are, mad at yourself for waiting on someone who is NOT THERE. But here's the kicker, Scorpio.

Your transit, the Moon square Uranus will help you see the light here, and not only that, it will inspire you to quit quitting once and for all. What have you been holding on to that's given you either hope or joy in this wait? NOTHING. That's your realization for the day. It's time to quit waiting for love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.