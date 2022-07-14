The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Moon Conjunct Saturn On Friday, July 15, 2022

What about the number 15 tends to be associated with betrayal? And yet, here it is again, doing its number on us with the force of the Moon conjunct Saturn backing it up.

This isn't everyone's horoscope, but it is someone's, and in a way, we should be thankful that betrayal is sparing some of us today.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, we go for what we believe in, and on this day, we believe we need to do what we want to do without caring about who we are hurting, deceiving or betraying. Today does NOT bring out the best in us.

That means that while some of us are staying true to ourselves, the rest of us are made into victims of this selfish kind of behavior. Some signs here today won't believe what's coming to them; shock and awe. Today lets us see the true colors of the person who is betraying us and the abject selfishness that rises to the surface.

Here's the thing: if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, there's a good chance it's a duck.

What this means is that if you suspect your loved one or friend of doing something they shouldn't do, such as cheating on someone, lying, or talking about you behind your back, then there's a good chance that's what they're doing.

We love to deny the truth, we humans. We'll do anything to avoid facing a betrayal, but that's the Moon conjunct Saturn's secret power: betrayal is heading in our direction anyway.

The three zodiac signs who will be betrayed during the Moon conjunct Saturn on Friday, July 15, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're about to witness a betrayal so epic that it might just inspire you to write a novel about it. What you never thought would happen is about to happen today, during the Moon conjunct Saturn.

For a while, you thought you had the upper hand; it seems you and someone close to you have been battling it out in a friendly way, or so you thought.

It seems your friend/family member is much craftier than you thought, and they've made a move that will upset your entire world.

You'll kick yourself for not seeing it, but how could you?

You were clueless as to this person's potential, and now all you can think of is that they are pure evil. It's time for you to do some soul searching, Gemini, as betrayals of this magnitude don't come out of the blue.

Ask yourself what you donated to this problem as you are somewhat responsible for what has happened here. Your answer will add to your healing.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Here's the thing: the Moon conjunct Saturn is pretty much a transit that deals with facts. The betrayal you're about to experience will have you question yourself as to how something like this happened to YOU, of all people.

Saturn energy isn't about fantasy; you are involved in making this betrayal, so it would be a good idea for you to own your part in it.

You'll be called out and thrown under the bridge for something you thought you could get away with. This is more than likely work-related.

Perhaps you've been doing the wrong thing, whatever that means in your job. Someone sees this wrong action and reports you; they do it in anger and fearlessness. They don't want you to get away with it because each time you do, they lose money. So, understand that if you are betrayed today, it's because you somehow set yourself for it. Own it, Cancer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Yours is a different story, and the betrayal you are going to experience today is more about your perception of it rather than it being as harsh as you make it. Because you tend to be overly sensitive and egomaniacal, you will take something someone said way too far, and you will act like someone just stabbed you in the heart. You are overacting, and you cannot stop.

You've started to believe your betrayal story, and now you are the Oscar winner for the best victim of the day.

While it's true that there is someone who is not exactly in your corner, you will make them into the supervillain of your fantasy.

Once you begin this indulgence, you won't stop for hours and hours. "They did this to me! How could they!" But what exactly have they done outside of voice their opinion? Sagittarius, you need to take it down a notch.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.