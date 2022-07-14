Anytime we have transits that consist of Uranus and Saturn, we are looking at some stressful times ahead. Uranus is the planet of rebellion, while Saturn is the planet of rules.

It sounds like a match made in the heavens, right? That is, of course, if you're looking for a nonstop battle, which may or may not be your cup of tea.

Today, July 15, brings us the Moon square Uranus and the Moon conjunction Saturn. Together, we are looking at the push and pull of ordinary relationships.

These problems could be work relationships, familial relationships or even romantic. You say yes, I say no, and that's where the fun begins and stays, and stays.

Expect this day to be all about opposing viewpoints, where each person is committed to their opinion and will not budge, not even for a second. It's the ol' 'rock and a hard place' kind of day, and some of us will feel it heavily.

Here we are in the middle of the summer; we want to enjoy what we have, and we don't want anyone standing in our way. And while no one can stop us from doing whatever we want, we will have to deal with everybody's favorite mind-bash: words.

Today, we can expect someone to say something that is not only offensive but wrong in every way possible, and not only that: their unkind words will make us take a step back.

We will consider what they have to say and end up regretting it, as their words have the power to stop us from doing what we want to do. Hello rock and a hard place, here we come.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, July 15, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't like being told what to do, which is why you often disregard advice or suggestion. If pushed, you'll lash out, and that's all anyone can say about that. You are pretty dang fearless when it comes to telling a person what's on your mind, especially if that person is getting in the way of your progress.

Today, the transits have you at odds with one or more people, and it will probably veer towards your life's 'work' side. You have, what you believe to be, some very progressive and advanced thoughts; you're not being selfish.

You're thinking of the big picture and how it affects 'everyone.' Unfortunately, some of the close-minded people in your work world will see you as an uncontrollable brat and do their best to subdue you. While today won't be fun, it won't keep you down.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a complete individualist, you are rarely, if ever, open to hearing how you 'should do it this way.' You know exactly how to do whatever 'it' is, and you're not open to suggestions. In your mind, why fix something that isn't broken?

Are these people eager to convince you of how much better it would be if you'd only listen to them out of their minds? You're the expert here, and you know it. You have a proven record: you're the best in your field and don't need to be guided as if you were some newbie.

You may resent a few people today for butting into your business as they are clueless about what it takes to do what you do. You're up for excellence, not 'new and novel approaches.' Stand your ground, Gemini. Do your thing, your way.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In your mind, you are a full-blown rebel, and while this may not be how you act, you certainly are not the person anyone could consider to be someone who moves with the herd. At work today, you'll be either called in to do something or given some chore that interrupts your other plans.

Your first instinct will be to scream at whoever gives you this holy command and then run to social media to complain. However, your practical side won't let you because, on some level, you fear being fired for standing up for yourself.

This fear is pervasive, and that's why you're a 'secret rebel.' You don't fight for yourself and end up doing what you're told to do like a drone. This emotion makes you feel bad about yourself, as you feel completely conflicted by the opposing forces of Uranus and Saturn on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.