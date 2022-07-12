The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Mercury Sextile Uranus On Wednesday, July 13, 2022

For many lovers, today will make us feel like something isn't right. Some may know what's wrong with this picture, and others might end up dwelling on the feeling itself, but today's transit, Mercury sextile Uranus, is here to disturb the force, which most definitely affects our love lives.

The focus will not be on mending any situations. If there's anything we'll be concentrating on, it's how to break up with the person we're with.

We may not know how this can happen, and we may feel highly agitated at the thought of it; either way, breaking up is the number one item on today's list of Mercury sextile Uranus upsets.

What this transit tends to do is that it makes us find all the wrong things with the person we're with and the relationship we have with them. We will be digging in the dirt to excavate old grudges that we've kept alive, and we won't be able to see what's good in our 'person of choice.'

That's where things tend to go downhill; once we can't see the person we're with as someone who has ANY redeeming value, we're through. Today is the day that many of us bring this idea up to the person we're with.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Mercury sextile Uranus on July 13, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's one reason and one reason alone for you to feel like breaking up with the person you're with, and that is because you feel they do not respect you. You feel like you're being made fun of, you are starting to distrust the little 'jokes' made on your behalf, and you feel like your 'partner' is ridiculing you.

This is not a glib assumption; you've been feeling this way for a long time. During Mercury sextile Uranus, you'll be in touch with the truth of the matter, and that is, you're right. This person is making fun of you and not taking you seriously.

That does not necessarily mean they won't learn from their mistake or even try harder to be sensitive to your feelings. But you're also not here to be their teacher. If they can't cope with the idea that they are being disrespectful, they may need to go away.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always told yourself that if you feel something is wrong in your relationship, you'd either work towards making it right, or you'd get bail, flat out. You are tired of being in bad romances, and what you're looking at now, with the relationship you're presently in, is a real loser of a deal.

You don't know if you have the strength or even the passion to 'talk it out and try.'

In fact, you're past the trying point. With Mercury sextile Uranus, you feel your patience has officially run out.

Talk time is over. All you want is out; until you walk out the door, it's just pressure and resentment. That doesn't sound like too much fun, does it, Libra? So, this is it. It's time to suck it up and make a move. This is your life. Ask yourself, "How much time do I have to waste on a love life that isn't working?"

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, you tried. You tried and tried and ended up knowing this thing would not work. There are just too many differences between you and your partner, and you seem to have utterly different priorities.

Too bad you didn't stay friends, as there's a good chance this started as a friendship.

But, once again, in comes romance to spoil a good friendship, as it tends to do with many people.

And with Mercury sextile Uranus, you don't have a chance. Your person wants this and that out of you, and all of their demands start making you laugh.

You can't possibly take them seriously anymore, as they seem to have changed radically since this relationship started. It's as if you're looking at a completely different person now, and you know in your heart that this must end.

That is what is on your mind today and will be tomorrow, too, if you don't do anything about it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.