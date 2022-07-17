The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 18, 2022

Healing is the theme of the week, and today we begin to create the space needed to make it happen.

Yesterday, Venus moved into Cancer prompting feelings to shift towards the more romantic and committed.

This will automatically open your heart to others and to a love that you truly desire, however, to be able to accept it you likely will need to go through some healing along the way.

Today astrology is a bit quieter.

The Moon will shift into Aries giving you some fire and determination when it comes to your feelings which can ultimately help you embrace the power of Venus in Cancer.

The Sun in Cancer will also unite with Neptune in Pisces helping you to once again believe in your own needs and dreams.

But the space between what you once gave up on and what it is you still desire is usually filled with forgiveness.

Neptune doesn’t just rule dreams of illusion but also unconditional love.

A significant part of unconditional love is forgiveness, both of self and of others. Without forgiveness, you will be unable to move past certain hurts or even allow yourself to open to life once again.

While this theme is one that begins to slowly come to the surface today thanks to the energy of Neptune in Pisces, it also will be one that is more pronounced tomorrow as Chiron in Aries turns retrograde.

Chiron is known as the wounded healer and when this asteroid is activated it means that it will deliver a journey of acceptance and of forgiveness.

Today allow yourself to settle into the space of what may still hurt within your heart.

Look for what you are still holding against yourself and even against those that you care about. Even if you have professed that you are over something, usually those things that you truly are won’t have to be announced, it will just be.

During today’s energy Mercury in Cancer will also unite with Pluto in Capricorn giving you a chance for transformational communication with others and with yourself which can assist in this process.

In life, neither love nor abundance is possible without forgiveness.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 18, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune in Pisces will continue to be a dramatic journey for you to practice both compassion and boundaries at the same time. This really is the lesson of Neptune, but for you, it is more intense as Neptune isn’t just in your zodiac sign during this time but also is the main ruling planet of Pisces.

Neptune is a planet that holds great value. It can help you dream, be that well of eternal hope and also love like no other. On the other side though, it can have you lacking boundaries, being codependent and even subjecting yourself to behaviors that you know you’re not in alignment with. A reminder that to everything and everyone, there are two sides; light and dark.

Today, ahead of Chiron’s retrograde tomorrow, you will enter a space where it’s possible to both extend forgiveness and love but also honor your own needs and boundaries.

This is an extremely powerful place for you to be in and also will represent one of the major life lessons that you have to learn. Make sure that you are able, to be honest about any part you would have had in a scenario needing forgiveness and that you remember the best way to start loving someone else is to first love yourself.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It’s no surprise that during Cancer Season you are seeing so much action. First, the Capricorn Full Moon highlighted your romantic sector, then Mercury and Venus shifted into your zodiac sign as well.

This is important though and also part of the changes that you’ve been praying about. Mercury is the planet that rules communication. Both within your own self and how you are able to articulate that to others. Venus is all about love and even finances.

To have both in your zodiac sign currently is a gift for you to be able to articulate what your needs are in these important areas of your own life.

As a Cancer, you are prone to putting the needs and desires of others ahead of yourself.

Yet when that occurs all that happens is you tell yourself that your own feelings don’t matter as much. Instead, use this energy and the upcoming shift into Leo Season to really own your feelings.

To validate yourself so that as the Sun and Mercury in Cancer both cross paths you will be able to stop apologizing for things that aren’t yours to carry and own the power you have to truly create the future that you dream of.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is still in your zodiac sign before it begins to retrograde slowly back into Pisces. This is a time of expansion for you where you will be asked to take risks so that you can remain open to what the universe has to give you.

Right now one of the major blocks that you have to move ahead is something that is occurring within your home and family life. This is what Venus in Cancer began to highlight yesterday and also what Chiron retrograde in Aries will carry forward in the coming weeks.

Forgiveness is a big part of that for you as you start to accept and realize that things will never be the way that they were before and that likely there was an illusion about it anyway.

The more that you have harnessed your Jupiter in Aries energy, the more you will feel at odds with someone regarding your home environment. It could be a relationship, a family arrangement or even a belief or dream that you’re still hanging onto.

Forgiveness will come into play especially as it is related to your own self. This means forgiving yourself for no longer being who you were and forgiving yourself for having your dreams change.

All of this is a part of the growth that life delivers, you just have to remain open so that you can see you’re never stuck but only in transition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.