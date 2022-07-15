The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 16, 2022

As the Moon shifts into Pisces, the energy changes completely to craving solitude and quality time with a love interest.

The Moon governs your emotional self, so when it enters romantic and sensitive Pisces, it means that this is intensified, giving you a chance to truly lean into all your feelings.

This is an important step today as yesterday had you challenged yourself to embrace the ability to leave behind your routine and choose to do things differently.

Not today. You will have a chance to process events and feelings that occurred because of it and some romantic time with a partner or a love interest.

As the Moon shifts into Pisces early, you may feel an awareness around your heart as it may become more centered in the decisions that you’re making.

If you feel like having a quiet morning or going off for a drive or hike yourself, then you should embrace this energy as it will feel restorative after the astrology of yesterday.

Later in the day, the Pisces Moon will unite with Mercury in Cancer and Mars in Taurus.

Mercury in Cancer is bringing up all sorts of feelings and giving you the desire and ability to communicate them clearly.

This will allow you to have some important conversations today or even just be able to express the depth of your feelings.

Mars in Taurus is bringing the perfect energy to compliment that as it’s committed and unwavering in achieving its goals.

Together, this will allow you to not just feel your feelings but express them and take action from them as well.

Most of the day, you may be feeling quiet, more drawn in towards yourself; however, in the evening hours, once Mars in Taurus comes on the scene, you’ll feel like connecting with a romantic interest or even a close friend that you feel a deep level of emotional intimacy with.

The most important thing today is realizing that until you give yourself what it is you truly need, then no one else will be able to do that for you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 16, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon returning to your zodiac sign will bring a deep connectedness to yourself and the world around you. You may especially feel quiet during the first half of the day as you connect to and honor your feelings about recent events and those who feel the same for you.

Reciprocity is a theme for you lately, as is being in alignment with your worth. Make sure you consider how you feel about yourself in this process and how you advocate for yourself with others regarding these themes.

This will likely dominate your reflection process today. Yet, as the day progresses into the evening, you’ll feel a gentle confirmation coming in, giving you the confidence to know that you are on an entirely different path now and can trust that.

Suppose things have felt uncertain with a particular lover recently, or you’ve been unsure whether you should give a certain relationship a chance today. In that case, things will be clearer, allowing you to act on your feelings. Things never seem to go well when you are protecting your heart because it limits how you live your life. Instead, embrace love and life with your heart wide open trusting that all the answers you’ve been seeking are already inside of you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Having the Sun and Mercury in your zodiac sign together is powerful energy as it’s literally asking you to walk your talk. This means being able to share how you’re truly feeling and taking direct action based on what it is you feel most deeply.

Yet before you do that, you need to make sure that you know your own truth. Apart from the feelings others may have and any perceived outcomes, it’s important to truly sink down into your truth and allow yourself to feel everything as genuine and real.

This will let you make the most of this transit so that you can truly find the right words to express what it is you hold inside of yourself most deeply. As the Pisces Moon, a fellow sensitive water sign unites with Mercury in Cancer, you could find yourself drawn to more mystical pursuits.

You may want to take out your tarot cards, look more into astrology or even have an interesting conversation with someone about these things that interest you. It’s not just pastimes that you’re discussing but truly knowing your own truth and what resonates the most deeply with you. Use this to increase your self-confidence so that you can both feel and express your heart's truth, which can change your life.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Aquarius connected with Uranus in your zodiac sign yesterday, and today the Pisces Moon unites with Mars in Taurus. This is a great energy that is helping set you up to shift your life in a positive direction.

During this transformation for you which will continue through the rest of the year, you need to honor and feel your feelings in this process. You can’t let a fear of change stop you from making sure you’re building your life on the truth of your feelings.

No more can you convince yourself something is true if it’s not or makes yourself feel something you just don’t. As much as this can seem like it’s complicating matters, it’s actually part of you getting to that space where there is greater stability in your life.

The lesson, of course, is that it isn’t found in keeping things the same but in trusting that the more you honor how you really feel, it’s those feelings that provide stability to create a life that you love.

Change is just the universe redirecting you towards what is meant for you. As the day progresses, you’ll have a chance to take action towards that; just keep having faith in the journey even if you can’t yet see the destination.

