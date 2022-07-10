The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon Square Neptune On Monday, July 11, 2022

This is an interesting time in history and in our personal lives. It feels as though we are being given a choice: enjoy our lives now, or give ourselves over to nonstop thought and endless (and needless) suffering.

The world shows us many examples of how we can get involved to further our pain and it is now up to us to either say NO or to accept that we are mere slaves to the grip of media, the internet, news and trends.

It's bad enough that we have to get over our own lives, but must we insist on carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders? This is how we become depressed. We insist that being a full-time recipient of bad news is the only thing that makes us human. That is not true.

During the transit the Moon square Neptune, we will come to understand that all this involvement is unnecessary. We may question ourselves as to why we are even interested and if our interest actually doing anything other than bringing the torture home to nest in the mind.

And why would we want to bring such toxicity into the only place that is ours alone? The mind is our safe haven, and we need to keep it clean so that when we do retreat into it, it brings us peace.

Our enemies are numerous, and some of them aren't even real. We dream up horrifying scenarios simply because we crave an identity that isn't boring. We like to dive into victimhood and we enjoy the attention we get for being the one who is always feeling hurt, always holding a grudge, always suffering at the hands of some distant 'other' person.

We are the ones who torment ourselves, and we are the ones who pay for that torment with depression and anxiety. Transit the Moon square Neptune allows us to release our grievances, as we come to know that we are not our pain, but the cause of it.

Which three zodiac signs will forgive their enemies during the Moon square Neptune on Monday, July 11, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You tend to have empathic feelings and sometimes, it really does become too much for you. You are a kind and overly sensitive person and you do not like seeing anyone being hurt or picked on. To protect yourself from taking in too much aggression, you've closed the door on certain people in your life.

What's happened is that over time, these people are not just those you avoid, but those you've come to detest; you associate them with hardship, ignorance and pain and in your way, you hold a grudge against them.

During Moon square Neptune, that grudge will start to eat away at you, as your mind starts to recognize that you are the one giving yourself this grief. It's now time to forgive these people as you no longer identify with the pain you allow them to represent. You gave all your power to them, and now, it's time to take it back.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just because you are someone who enjoys the idea of freedom does not necessarily make you free, and this becomes more and more obvious to you as time goes on, Sagittarius. You have locked on to something from the past that your intellect knows is bad for you, yet your emotional body clings to it as if it were life-affirming — which it is anything but.

During the Moon square Neptune, it will occur to you that you've spent a good portion of your life living in the past, which is a prison in itself; that's very un-Sagittarius of you. You will ask yourself a question during this transit."

Am I getting anything out of this constant fear?" The answer is yes, you are getting anxiety and stress, and it all boils down to the non-stop dwelling on that which doesn't exist. You imagine scenarios of terror, and yet, right now, you are perfectly fine. It's time to forgive the enemy known as your mind so that you can give yourself the permission to free yourself from its prison.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the perfect candidate for the influence of the Moon square Neptune, as you do take refuge in your own fantasy world and that is exactly where the good you're about to do is going to take place.

There are things in your life that you don't want to look at; if you do, you feel like a loser and in all honesty, you don't really think you are one at all. Still, you haven't lived your life in the same fashion as 'everybody' else and sometimes this makes you doubt yourself. If you spend too much time thinking about all the things you haven't done, then this person of the past (you) becomes the focal point of your life, in the now.

Sooner or later there is no room for you, today. And so, during the Moon square Neptune, you will come to the conclusion that you must rid yourself of this negative image of yourself, and that the past you is not who you are today.

You are your own enemy, Aquarius, and the moment you realize this, you will forgive yourself and give yourself the freedom to move forward.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.