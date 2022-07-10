The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, July 11, 2022

Sometimes in life and in love, we have to go through hard times before we get lucky in love or experience the true nature of the love we feel for another.

In the beginning, it's all sunshine and light — that's the infatuation period, which is also sometimes called the honeymoon phase.

And then, real-life kicks in, with all of its ugliness, all of its blandness and all of the challenges we would always prefer to avoid, yet cannot. This is the 'ride or die' stage in a relationship, as they say. And for some couples, the real and true victory of their romance lies in how they survive this section of time.

On July 11, during the Moon opposite Venus, three zodiac signs become the luckiest in love.

Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius are going to see ourselves being put to the test; that doesn't necessarily imply anything too harsh, but if we 'pass' this test, we can rest on our laurels, so to speak, and consider the survival of our relationship a hard-earned victory. The Sagittarius Moon opposition Venus puts the obstacles in our path for the very sake of love; if we can leap over these hurdles, we will reign supreme.

At this time, we are also working with the strict parameters of Moon sextile Saturn, which might be what sets the tone for our relationship challenge; one person wants this, the other wants that, and which one of you is going to come up with the solution or compromise?

As it goes, luck in love is sometimes brought to us through adversity. If we can survive the odds, then we can laugh in the face of conflict, knowing that our love cannot be undone.

To find out which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Monday, July 11, 2022, keep reading.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling as though the days of casual romance are over; you are now ready as a person to commit and to work with what is offered to you, as opposed to constantly dreaming about what you do NOT have. If you are with someone right now, you may be at the point where you have a choice: stay with them, or make the move to leave.

Your heart will tell you to stay, and while you may be tempted to run away, simply because this kind of thing can be scary, you'll stand firm and you won't bend. The resistance you feel today comes from the transit Moon opposition Venus, and it helps you to investigate your true feelings about this person.

You will come to the conclusion that life is better WITH them than without, and your victory today will come in the form of knowing this. Your luck lies in the idea that you have finally found something you can rely upon.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's most important to you at this point in your life is getting through the day. You are no longer obsessed with the future and the past has played its part; it no longer exists. What does exist is the now moment and in that moment you have a relationship.

You can let it turn into nothingness, or you can see that this is actually YOUR LIFE here and that this person is not furniture.

They need to tend to as much as you do. Your challenge today will bring you good fortune, as it is all about recognizing what is good in your life right now not in some non-existent future, and never with some memory of a past that never existed.

Right in front of your face is your potential happiness; you will see this today, as Moon opposition Venus shines a light on your now moment. And what you will see is love. V is for Virgo's Victory.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll see that your luck in love comes at a price, and it was one that was well worth the efforts. Moon opposition Venus comes into your life at an opportune moment.

You may not have been sure about the moves you've been making in love and romance, and when this transit paints a picture for you of what your life would be like without the person whom you are in a relationship with, you get to see that it would be a much bleaker place than it would be with them in it.

You've come to truly appreciate this person, and even though time has worn down the passion, Moon opposition Venus reveals that there's still something left that is worth honoring: love.

You love this person, and they love you. And the world that you two have built together is a good one, a safe one. During this time, Moon opposition Venus will show you that what you have is the best that it gets. Cherish it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.