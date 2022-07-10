Today is about to hit us right where it hurts — in our love lives. We've got the Moon opposite of Venus to do exactly what it sounds like: creating an opposite between ourselves and our partners.

We are also hosting the Moon sextile Saturn, which will give us the impression that not only are we RIGHT, we're the only one who gets to have a say in the matter. We are boorish and pushy today. We place our egos before our partners, and we will feel the pain of those wrong choices in action.

As we fling insults back and forth, we may also notice that we can't take what we dish out.

We feel hyper-sensitive, and that's because today also brings us Moon square Neptune, which ordinarily might be a positive experience, but when juxtaposed with the previously mentioned transits, all we really get are hurt feelings and the ability to take things way out of hand.

So, if we're to get through this day without going out of our minds, we'd be well advised to take things less seriously and keep our traps shut if we are so tempted to say something that might hurt someone. There's no race for the top today; you don't get to win if you slam someone with insults and caustic words.

No contract states that you must hurt the one you love, so just ... don't. Don't hurt the one you love. And if they feel the need to jab at you, then do as the penguins of Madagascar do: "Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave."

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, July 11, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During a week when you're feeling pretty good about life, you may run into one particular obstacle, and that will concern your love life. You've come to understand the ebb and flow of relationships, and just as you thought you'd reached a new high, in comes a new low just to ensure that this universe is well-balanced.

You and your partner may simply not get along today. You've got that Moon opposite of Venus thing going on, and its timing is just so OFF. Why now, you'll ask yourself, muttering as to how the heck things turned for the worse so fast.

What's good to know is that it's temporary and neither of you will walk away too damaged. But you know how it is, Virgo ... words hurt. You'll let loose a few of them today, and you'll get to know what it's like to be their target as well.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today isn't working out as planned, and it's really getting to you. And you started this day with great intentions, too. You've been working on yourself, and you want to put those teaching to good use. You feel ready and eager to share what you've recently learned with the person you are romantically interested in, and what do you know?

They are vehemently against everything you've learned. In fact, they are much more into humiliating you for even daring to think they were interested. You'll wonder how your simple desire to share what you feel is special with someone you love evoked such a riotous response.

That's the workings of the Moon opposite of Venus at play. Good intentions don't stand a chance today, certainly not in the love department.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The main player in your rough day is Moon sextile Saturn, and it's here to show you exactly how hostile and stubborn your partner can be. Generally, you like to know you're in control; this doesn't imply anything too imperial, but you'd prefer to be on top to avoid surprises.

You really don't like surprises, and you like flack even less, especially when it comes from the person who is not in your life to give you flack. And yet, here it comes. You might even start to laugh after a while at the nerve of this person as they — out of nowhere — start to press your buttons intentionally.

Did you know this 'other' side existed in them? This is the big surprise of the day, and it's disturbing, to say the least. You'll be faced with a decision: let them slide, or let them know that this behavior is unacceptable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.