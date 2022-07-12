There are three zodiac signs who are going to have an excellent day thanks to the Full Buck Supermoon in Capricorn.

Full Moons are a time for completion, for seeing how things have either manifested and come together or if they seem to be no further along. It's time to assess what is working and what isn't.

With the Moon in Capricorn and the Sun in Cancer, this theme that will be arising is between what you need and what you feel obligated to do.

Capricorn is an industrious sign that tends to be very work driven. This is a wonderful attribute for business success; however, in personal matters, it can be across as being a bit heartless.

Cancer is the sign of the feminine, the mother and all the nurturing and caring that implies.

When there is a connection between the two, it often brings around logical themes of home versus work, but this year everything is taking on a bigger meaning, so it will affect not just what you do but how you see your life.

Capricorn wants you to succeed and keep trudging along the same path you have been on while Cancer is begging you to pause and ask yourself if it truly feels good; if this feels like it's a path that truly is meant for you.

Venus, the planet of love, real estate and finances, is currently still finishing up her time in Gemini for another few days while she can connect with Neptune and Saturn.

This energy mirrors what the Capricorn Full Moon will be highlighting as Neptune is all about dreams and Saturn is about commitment.

The reminder during this Moon is to marry your dreams, not your obligations.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Sun is currently moving through your sign giving you all the benefits of your solar return, which represents the Sun crossing over the exact position it was at during your birth. This is a time for total renewal and for making sure that the choices you are making moving forward in your life will truly inspire the creation of the life you feel called to make.

There is no more hiding from life or even from your truth, which means that you will be asked to be incredibly honest about how things in your current situation align with what you inherently feel you truly need. Capricorn is your opposing sign and always brings up matters of love and relationships for you to consider.

During this lunation, it's important to reflect on whether a particular relationship has reached a conclusion.

Endings can always present some challenges, even if they are blessings in disguise. Still, the sooner you tackle what the universe is presenting, the easier it becomes for everyone involved. Making sure you are committed to what is truly in your heart and not just what feels like will keep living the most comfortable for everyone. This truly is your time to shine.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As your annual full Moon, this one will deliver an important message and an incredible opportunity. Full Moons are a time for you to truly see what is there as the full Moon's light will illuminate all things. For you, in particular, it's important to look at how you care for yourself, which also reflects on your personal beliefs that govern your day-to-day life.

Taking care of yourself means holding positive and uplifting beliefs about yourself, what you deserve and even the limitless possibilities in life.

This year has guided you towards letting go of those beliefs that keep you from believing the future can't be different from the past. It's time to lean in and practice forgiveness for all involved, most importantly for yourself, though.

The more you tell yourself you have to stick to obligations, which can also serve as punishment for yourself, the less you can embrace your dreams and the possibilities that exist within life. It's time to use this Moon to look at your internal themes of obligations versus dreams and to make sure that you truly allow yourself to live the life calling you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus is still making her way through your sign as she prepares to move into Cancer in just a few days. For you, though, she impacts you in a big way during this Full Moon in Capricorn. Venus governs not just the love you have for others but also the love that you have for yourself. It holds reign over your sense of worthiness when it comes to relationships, finances and abundance.

And it brings a duality similar to what will unfold around this lunar event.

There is always more than one way to look at something, but the trick is to be able to see multiple perspectives and make a choice then. For you, this Moon will be bringing up a more comprehensive viewpoint to see your beliefs and those around you.

If there has been something on the table for debate with a romantic partner involving a greater commitment or even moving in together, then during this time, there will be progress in one direction or another. Just remember that the balance between dreams and commitment is when you make sure that you're committing to what truly inspires you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.