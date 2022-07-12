Lucky number 13 brings good fortune in love for several of the zodiac signs, and today, July 13 is that lucky day, indeed.

On Wednesday, July 13 we are fortunate enough to have a lovely Full Moon in Capricorn and a sweet Moon sextile Neptune and it creates luck in love for three zodiac signs.

How these transits help our love lives will show up as how we deal with being realistic when it comes to love. While that might sound convoluted, let's break it down.

If a romance is to last, then there has to be a set of rules in place. Human beings come with boundaries and secrets.

We are not here to cross those boundaries, nor are we here to pry a person's mind open to reveal their secrets.

Capricorn energy strengthens the bond between lovers and lets them know that our partner is not a reflection of our own self.

They are an individual with their own mind, as are we. When we understand that we don't own our partners and that they are beings that are not reliant upon our approval or disapproval, then we become tolerant and kind.

We can then practice loving-kindness with this person. We set them free and find that they grow even closer to us, in this way.

We tend to see our romantic relationships through the eyes of the ego, only. We are even taught that we are to search for our other half as if we are incomplete without another.

Remove the ego and we know that we are perfect as is and that we do not NEED another that need creates a vacuum, and that space becomes a bottomless pit.

That's how people fall into ego-driven problems in their relationships. On this day, we get in touch with real respect; this person is not our possession — they are our love.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, July 13, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While the Neptune energy stimulates your imagination, you'll be thinking some very practical thoughts about your love life during the Full Moon in Capricorn. You and your romantic partner feel like you're both ready to take on new responsibilities; it's only natural.

You've gone through the honeymoon phase and it's still going strong. Perhaps this is the day where you both sit down and discuss the future, rationally.

While there will always be time to get excited about adventures to come and places to go, right now is about cementing a few ideas that may come in handy down the road.

The key topic today is respected; this is something that you both must have for each other, and it absolutely requires a conversation. This isn't something you put off, rather it is something you pay heavy attention to. Today may bring you two closer together than ever before.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Thinking things through is what comes with your nature, Cancer, and today will have you contemplating your life and your existence with the one you love.

Neptune's influence may have you living inside your head, which is fine because that's where you process all that happens in your life.

You are at a juncture in your love life and both you and the person you love wish to proceed with this relationship.

Not everyone talks about this phase; it's scary and it comes with confrontation. Yet, you managed to escape the scary part; you want to talk and you want to listen.

This sharing of ideas is exactly what's going to bring the two of you together. The idea of having a life that's shared with another can be daunting, but if you approach it pragmatically, much can be accomplished.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Capricorn rings like a bell for you, and it awakens in you a need to completely understand the romance you have at hand. Is this someone you wish to spend the rest of your life with? If so, then discuss it with them.

You are unafraid of being considered lacking in spontaneity, in fact, you'd rather plan things out than wait for some surprise happenstance. Is there a person you are open to talking rationally about this, that or the other thing?

If so, then open that communication up and start the ball rolling. Do it your way, Capricorn. You are so practical and realistic and you know that these are traits that should not be left out of a romance.

You know it's not sunshine and roses all day, every day. So, why not plan things out. Practice makes perfect, after all. This is something you and your partner CAN do and it will be incredibly beneficial to both of you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.