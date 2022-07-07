Today's special guest is Moon in Scorpio, and for lovers, that's a good thing. We can expect to find ourselves 'in the mood' for love on this day, and there's a fairly good chance we'll get exactly what we want.

We also have the added benefit of Moon trine Mercury which should facilitate our passionate needs via the power of the spoken word. In other words, we'll feel free enough today to ask our partners to do what we want them to do in intimate situations.

So, if you measure your luck in love by the amount of attention you get, then today is a very lucky day indeed, and for some signs, it might be mind-glowingly lucky.

You are the center of your partner's world today, and this might not just be for today only, but today will certainly start something that could only be considered positive. If hope springs eternal, then you'll find new hope for the future of your romance today.

As we all know, when two people get together if they are going to stay together, there has to be a foundation of good communication.

Today opens that gate and allows you both to feel free around the other, and while this sounds good and it may even be something you are already accustomed to with this person, let's just say that a new beginning happens today something unexpected, something GREAT.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love On Friday, July 8, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Typical of your Gemini nature, you could use the power of the Moon in Scorpio to your advantage or to your detriment. Fortunately, today, July 8, will have you using it for the power of good in your life. You have found someone special to you; today, you'll want to show them how you feel.

You feel daring and adventurous; you want to WOW this person, and you can't help but get a kick out of yourself for all the wacky ideas you have in mind.

You don't know this person inside and out, so it's still in the exploration stage of the romance, but you are eager to try new things out with them, and you feel confident that this person — who will become your partner — will respond very well to your attention. You are lucky in love today because you feel good about yourself, and you aren't going to stand in your own way.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You react well to today's transits mainly because you sort of needed that jolt to open your eyes to the reality of your love life. This implies that you've been getting a little too lazy with the person you are with, and there's a good chance they've started to feel your lack of attention.

While the relationship doesn't fall on you alone to bring back the kick, you still play a part in it, as in 50% of it, so it's up to you to get involved. Your partner may be feeling similarly, so don't be surprised if you both come up with the same idea: pay attention to the other so that you can re-establish any lost connection.

You are two people in love; don't let it slip away. Use the power source of the Moon in Scorpio to jumpstart your intimate life and bring back the passion that makes everything feel exciting.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel so good about love and life that you practically want to sing about it. And knowing you, you will. This is a pretty spectacular day for you and your love, as you finally feel like you've crossed some threshold together; there's nothing to keep you apart any longer.

With Moon in Scorpio, you'll be reminded of how great it 'used to be', and you'll wonder why the heck it isn't as great right now. That's all it will take; something that simple and obvious.

And trust in this; your partner is just as eager to get into whatever you want, and being that you've both achieved this new 'enlightened' status in the relationship, you might as well go for it.

Bring on the passion! Make things happen. Work on creative projects together. You've passed all the tests, Leo, now it's time to kick back and love each other up.

