The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Hard Time Finding Love During Moon Trine Saturn On Thursday, July 7, 2022

This day, July 7, 2022, brings us an exciting transit: Moon trine Saturn. What makes this curious is that while we take things very seriously, in love and in matters of the heart, we tend to get slightly 'too' rigid in our ways.

While we might be open to finding love or a mate to last a lifetime, we set up the standards for that love. An actual human being may find those standards a little too restrictive. We want love, but we want it to fit into our guidelines, and sometimes that's a tall order.

We don't want to be 'fooled' again by love, and it's insanity, so we work hard to figure out what might work for us. We create a checklist that must be adhered to, or it will not happen. This creates a hindrance; we may want the love, but we will reject it if it doesn't hit every point on our checklist.

If we are trying to get out there and join the world of lovers, we may find that we cannot even get a date because we are not open to the nuances of another person. We want them to be ideal, not human, and that's how it is with humans — they are human.

So this day makes it hard to get a date for the people whose standards are either too high to reach or impossible altogether. We might be better off fantasizing about this lover, as it's tough to press another person into being exactly what we want them to be.

And so, if we cannot connect romantically, on this day, it is because we have shut the gates on this genuine person's unique and individual characteristics.

We may want a robot, not a person, so if we really are interested in finding a relationship, we'll have to open our minds and hearts. Moon trine Saturn is an oddball transit. It will definitely cause us to get over our sense of perfection in people if we want to be with them.

The three zodiac signs who have a hard time finding love during Moon trine Saturn on Thursday, July 7, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You won't get fooled again. That's your motto, and in believing this, you set up a rulebook that will prevent you from getting hurt by anyone romantically. If 'this plus that' equals 'happy life,' that's what you're going to adhere to. That's the plan, and guess what? It really doesn't work.

You can find inner peace and happiness with yourself. Still, the minute you start placing rules and regulations on people you don't know, you set yourself up for disaster. And that's how it is for you in the dating world.

The Moon trine Saturn has you sticking to your guns, so to speak. If you go out on a date today, prepare to turn your date off because they're not ready to become a different person just to be involved with you. In fact, they might have been more interested had you not stopped them with your checklist of 'things they need to be.'

Try to be more open, Taurus. Don't lock in.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's no surprise about you being a perfectionist; it's just your nature, and that's not about to change. However, what has changed throughout your life is that you've gotten worse when it comes to perfectionism, and that's really holding people back.

You love the idea of love and want it in your life, but you don't seem to have any leeway when it comes to another's imperfection.

You have very little tolerance when it comes to opening your heart to someone you find less than ideal, and when it comes to dating, you may have missed the point entirely. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll want to be with someone and have to set aside your list of 'must haves' in a person, which will be very hard for you to do.

Prepare to be turned down, as not many people are interested in changing for a person they hardly know.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's been a while since you've actually been out on a date. If you think of it, you're not sure if you are interested in a relationship. You know that you're great and have a lot to offer. Still, you're not all that into accepting another person into your world, as you seem very established in doing things your way.

While it would be nice to spend quality time with someone, especially to see if that time could turn into a romance, you're still not sure if you want to share your space with anyone.

During Moon trine Saturn, you'll feel the frustration of wanting to be with someone yet not wanting to be with someone.

Your vibe will read as shut down; closed for the summer. There is only one reason you can't get a date during Moon trine Saturn, and that is because, on some deep level, you aren't interested.

