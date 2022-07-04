The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Many of us will be spending this day inside our minds, which basically means we will not be present for anything that happens around us. We're either in bad moods and content to sulk and brood, or we feel safer not being involved with the riot that is other people.

While we are in Cancer Sun, we may find solace in being alone, however, we are presently experiencing an onslaught of aggressive transits, namely the Moon opposite Mars, the Moon opposite Neptune, Venus in Gemini, and the Moon trine Pluto.

With these influences as our leaders today, we may find that we feel best left alone.

We will also deal with people who simply cannot stand the idea of us wanting to be alone, as if being by one's self is this horrible crime, suggestive of horrendous mental illness. "Why would you want to be alone today, when you're feeling so bad? Are you some kind of self-pitying masochist?" No, in fact, you're not that at all, but what you are is the person who needs to extricate yourself from that kind of judgment and bullying.

Mercury sextile Mars may have us snapping at those who tread the boundaries without a pass. We will defend our right to stay quiet today, and ironically that will happen with words.

Many of us will simply state, "leave me alone," as if that could do the trick. It would seem that this kind of simplicity would certainly cut to the quick, and yet, today has other things in mind for us. Our space may be invaded by unwanted guests. Prepare your mind for escape.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Tuesday, July 5, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ordinarily, this might be a fantastic day for you, as it's your birthday season and you're feeling mighty fine about being a Leo person. Today puts you at odds with many people in your life, however, and that makes you want to claim the right to be alone.

You know your happy place and you want to go there, and whether it's sitting on your bed watching documentaries on veganism all day, or it's fantasizing about where you're going to live someday, this one is up to you — not them.

Expect to be challenged by people you love as they all seem to have an inner agenda that seems to involve making you angry for no good reason whatsoever.

Do not be surprised if Neptune's energy brings you nightmares during this time, but keep in mind that your troubles will not last and that they are inflicted mostly but external sources.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not so much a rough day for you as it is 'just another day' and this implies that you are bored and tired of the routine you're going through. This could also imply that you've been resting up from an illness and you are just about ready to go mad due to inactivity.

Left to your own devices, you're generally all too happy to sit and fantasize about this, that or the other thing but enough is enough.

You feel isolated and cut off, and whether this is illness-related or not, you need fresh air and social connection.

All of which, you will not be getting today. Maybe tomorrow, but today has loneliness in mind for you. OK, so what's one more day. You've lived this full life so far and you've survived it — you can deal with one more day of incomparable boredom.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

the Moon trine Pluto is doing a number on your head today, Scorpio, as it seems that everything you do becomes 'too much.' What starts out as you feeling great about life and getting ready to dive into something special and fun rapidly turns into you taking everything way too far. You'll spend too much money today and you'll regret it.

You'll playfully insult someone today and they'll go out of their minds with indignation over your comment.

At one point, you'll just give in and you'll start to aggressively insult people around you just to see how far they take it. You can't believe how ultra-sensitive people are today, and you don't take into consideration that you might be the cause of it. What's interesting is that you AREN'T the cause of it. You did try, today. You intended for the best, but it just didn't work out in your favor.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.