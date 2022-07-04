The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, July 4, 2022

It's a lucky day for love if you're one of three zodiac signs.

Whenever we find ourselves in touch with a transit that is 'Moon square' another celestial body we're usually going to find the good in it. In this case, on this day, July 4, 2022, we have Moon square Venus, and as we all know, the planet of love and beauty is always a welcomed addition to both our love lives and our lives in general.

Whatever we find ourselves doing today, whether it's kicking back with family, or marching for women's independence, we'll know one thing: we'll be surrounded by people we love, and we'll have the support of someone who loves us.

We're also entering a fascinating transit, Pallas in Gemini, which is solely there to promote ease of communication and direct, thoughtful response. This transit leaves no gray areas; our conversations will be straightforward and full of ease and acceptance.

We listen as well as we speak on this day. Today holds no room for passive-aggressive behavior. For some zodiac signs, this means we will get to relate to our partners in very direct ways. What makes this special is that those 'ways' will be filled with compassion and truth.

There are no 'false moves' today. Couples tend to work very closely together during the blend of these two transits. If there is a problem that needs addressing, today is the day you not only address them but solve them.

This is the blessing of Pallas in Gemini when it comes into orbit with Moon square Venus. This day holds wisdom and clarity for couples who wish to live in peace and love.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today brings you a well-deserved day off, or at least a day free from the kind of obligation you are used to. You feel at peace with yourself and your surroundings, and it puts you in such a pleasant mood that you become even more attractive to those around you. If there is someone you are romantically involved with, or even simply interested in, today is a great day for you to express your feelings to them, as they will be open to whatever it is you'd like to say.

You have a definite way with words today, as Pallas in Gemini is perfectly suited for your communicative nature, however, it tends to refine your words so that there are no misunderstandings. You feel like there is wisdom working behind your actions, and today brings the kind of love that comes with respect and care. This day doesn't bring about a raucous romp of passion, but more like a day of holding hands and smiling, in complete peace.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you and your partner a new awareness of what you already have. And while that might not be as perfect as you may have wanted it to be, you feel a sense of contentment; it really isn't all that bad, after all. Your desire for the perfect partner dissipated a long time ago, and you've worked through your resentment and your own sense of perfectionism.

It didn't work for you, and because you are starting to choose wisdom over ignorance, you are coming into a new and happier place, with the person you love. You are responding well to Moon square Venus energy, and so is your partner. You are no longer interested in setting the tone for the day; you are much more open to just letting things be to see how they will turn out. Today, they turn out beautiful, and you will enjoy the love you feel on this day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are gifted when it comes to communication, and you value the power of words tremendously. This works so well for you today in terms of you and the person you are deeply in love with. You both have come to recognize that it's time to talk things out, make plans, and figure out where you're going with this.

While this denotes a lack of spontaneity, you aren't looking for spontaneity on this day and neither is your partner. What you both want is some sort of verbal agreement that you're both in this for life, or not at all. To some, this might seem threatening or strangling, but to you, it's a way of letting yourself know that you are safe and secure with the person you've come to love and trust. Enjoy the benefits of this day as you will see many of them.

