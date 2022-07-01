The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, July 2, 2022

It looks as though we've got all sorts of potential disaster scenarios heading our way today, though it's not quite sure how they'll hit or how hard they will be on us.

What's known is that we have a few transits in our cosmic sky that may mess things up and we need to be prepared.

We're looking at Mercury trine Saturn, which would be bad enough if we didn't have Moon opposition Saturn to give that transit even more oomph than it already has.

So, what do these double-trouble transits bring us? Definitely problems with communication, that's for sure.

This day, July 2, 2022, is rife with opportunities to misunderstand people and to be misunderstood. It's also going to come with its share of boorish behavior.

Lots of "I'm right, and you're wrong!" Because we're dealing with that harsh Saturn vibe, we can expect to feel like we're trapped and unable to free ourselves from whatever situation is at hand that presents limitations to us.

This is the kind of day where we want to flee our environment, as if we suddenly cannot stand another day living in the place we're in, or, at our jobs.

We have to be careful not to blow it all up, even though we're feeling excruciatingly rebellious.

We don't want to stay, we don't want to follow rules, and we don't want to be talked down to. This is also the day where we will be talked down to and belittled, so be prepared to choose your battles. Don't get involved if it's going to mess your own life up. Just play it out and wait.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, July 2, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, the last thing you need is a day like today, where transits like Moon opposition Saturn seems to want to give you the runaround. You'll be shaking your head and swearing left and right on this day, as you can't believe how many people are simply walking around unconscious.

You will feel like screaming, "Wake up people," as your day takes you from one pathetic scenario to the next.

And what's worse is that nobody's communicating today; it's just all sighs, pouts, moans, passive-aggressive gestures and indignant looks.

Everyone is offended today and no one is doing anything about it. And then, there's you, shaking your head and looking down on it all, as if you're sitting in the Pantheon, passing judgment on all of the peons beneath you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will find yourself at your wit's end on this day, July 2, 2022, and this is due to how you process the energy that comes off of Moon opposition Saturn, which is quite hostile and extremely negative.

If there's one thing in the world that you cannot stand, it's being told what to do, however, there is one thing that gets your goat even worse than that, and it's being told what you CANNOT do.

Nobody puts baby in the corner, and today ... you're 'baby.'

When you are pushed, you react, and you do it with viciousness and no regret. You feel threatened today and that makes you feel weak.

You do not like having any options and today presents you with less than none. You are stuck today in whatever bad place you find yourself, and getting out of it is going to be a mental feat. You can do it, Virgo, but you may have to burn through a little Saturn to get there.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For someone who works as hard as you do and tries to make life a better place for others, you really don't feel like you deserve a day like today.

If only Moon opposition Saturn felt the same way, but it doesn't because it's a transit and it's passive on the topic. IT is just there, and it has an effect on you, which is not good and not fun.

You are going to meet obstacles all through the day, and each and every one of them will be set just in the right place to do damage to all you've achieved, so far. If you plan a joyous outing for a bunch of children, it will rain ... torrentially.

If you make a meal for your family, nobody will make it home in time to eat it.

And, if you say something loving and kind to the person you love, they will find something wrong with it and condemn you for trying. WOW. Not fair, not fun, and thankfully not forever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.