The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Friday, July 1, 2022

If anything's going to get under our skin today, it's Mars square Pluto, and it's going to make us feel like we want to destroy things.

Ever wake up in a bad mood? Welcome to today, and the odd part about it is that we won't be able to pinpoint exactly WHY we feel so upset ... but we certainly will want to vent, that is for sure.

Because we have Moon sextile Venus, there's a good chance that the venting we'll need to go will be directed at or will revolve around our romantic partner or interest.

They're either making us mad, not listening to us when we speak, or not fulfilling some need we have, and on this day, we don't want to 'figure' things out.

We just want to get right to the arguing and the misunderstanding of each other, as it that's 'better'. It's not. In fact, venting may be good, but venting for the purpose of hurting someone's feelings is not. That's not venting, that's having an agenda.

The thing about Pluto energy is that it's all noise and no substance. It's like fighting for the sake of fighting. When we wake up in that bad mood, we have a choice: do we stay in this weird place of negativity, or do we make a conscious decision to opt for the light?

The problem with today is that we don't see the option; we only see that we're on a destruction course, and that following that path, no matter how painful it feels, seems to be the only place we CHOOSE to be.

Libra, Scorpio, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, July 1, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Hey, nobody likes to hear that their first day of the month is going to be as lame as it will be today, but it is what it is. You're already feeling antsy about this summer; certain activities have been canceled, and because you're angry over that, you're starting to pour your negativity onto all the other aspects of your life.

You are being mentally tossed around by Mars square Pluto, and it has you pointing out all the negatives you can find — especially when it comes to you and your partner.

Today makes you the number one critic of your partner's behavior, as you will do as much as you can to deflect the spotlight from yourself.

You take no responsibility for anything today and blame it all on your mate. And if you don't have a mate, you'll find someone close to you to poison. Mars square Pluto is not your friend today, Libra.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are someone who likes to start things off with a fresh start, and because today is July 1, you're all about setting intentions and knowing that it's all going to work out well.

And that's a fantastic way to start, however, you may run into a few obstacles during this first day as Mars square Pluto seems to have it in for you, Scorpio.

False starts and heavy disappointments accompany you today, but you don't let them get you down ... or at least, you try to not let them get you down. After an onslaught of negative comments and ridiculously bad news, you'll be ready to roll up your sleeves and get into the ring with whoever wants a taste of your wrath.

And while, yes, this is a 'dramatization', your mood today will go from optimistic to sourpuss, which, if you let it, will morph rapidly into mean and rotten. What to do? Let it pass, let it ride.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Hang on to yourself today, Capricorn, because the emotional bullets are a-flying, and you might end up feeling like you're at war with those closest to you.

What's going to bring your day down is one little comment made to you that implies you are less than you are.

In other words, an ego blow. Someone in your life, someone close to you, is going to 'point something out' and the truth behind their observation is going to feel so exposed that you'll want to run and hide.

The last thing you ever want is for someone to call you out on something you've done; you feel you make great efforts to be a great person, and you've got this naysayer who is trying to ruin your reputation.

You're also at the mercy of Mars square Pluto, which makes it all feel hostile and irrevocable. Prepare to defend yourself today, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.