The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, June 29, 2022

What's about to make this one of our lucky days in love lies in the idea that we are more than our problems.

We all know how 'running' a romance can go ... it's tiresome. We argue, we makeup, we plan, we get upset, we love, we grow bored with each other, yada yada yada.

Love needs upkeep, and many of us simply poop out before we hit that sweet spot where everything suddenly looks shiny again.

Today has the potential of bringing back some of the good ol' love that we started forgetting over time.

It's time to wake up and see the person in front of us. It's time to recognize that this life is short and precious and that we don't always get exactly what we want.

Sometimes we get what we get and must make the best of it. That goes for love, too. What makes today lucky is that we see that today, everything is OK 'as is.'

Cancer season is good for us in this way. It allows us to feel at peace with our circumstances.

And so, today's luck isn't about finding the perfect mate or taking a trip to Maui with your lover; it's about knowing that right now, you're just fine, as is.

You are lucky to be with someone who loves you, or you are lucky to be on your own, loving yourself.

Today is about acceptance and honoring the life you do have, not the ideal life you thought you'd be living by now.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on June 29, 2022 are Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Finally, a day of peace. That's the basic feel to this day for you, Gemini. You are at peace with your love life, and you feel no need to demand much more.

If only you could make this feeling last forever, and it occurs to you that you can. You and your love can take what you've got and honor it by being good to each other, without fail.

Today is a day of lessons; you see that 'this is it.'

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

This is the person you will be with for all of your days, so why bother arguing with them or creating dramas just for the sake of drama? Knowing peace in the way you will today wakes you up from your deep delusion of thinking you have problems.

Sure, everyone has problems, but they don't need to become your whole life. You have someone in your life who loves you, and you love them. Is that not enough?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've seen it all when it comes to love. You could write a book on the topic, and you'd be coming from a place of expertise. Today offers you a new view of love and the love you share with your person.

What June 29 provides is perspective; you often times fall back on the idea that you really are an 'expert' in matters of love, but what's happened over the years is that you are growing less experiential and more uninvolved.

Your partner has noticed this too, and the bizarre part is that they haven't mentioned anything.

You and your mate have let your relationship slip into mediocrity, and neither of you seems to care. What may happen today is that it will suddenly become a concern; wait, what?

What happened to my love life, you may ask. And then it hits you: it's there all along. Don't be surprised if this wake-up call has you running into the open arms of a lover who has been waiting for you all this time.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You find luck in love in the little things. Today has a sweet feel to it, as you and your partner feel like letting go and just giving in to all of your temptations and desires.

Nothing too 'out there', but if it gives you pleasure, then you'll be on board. You have found yourself in a good relationship, and this one is going to last.

You just know it. Perhaps experience has shown you that it's best to compromise and give a little.

Perhaps the calm of Cancer season has tempered your fiery passions a bit. Still in all, you'll be able to work those passions this evening with the person you love because they are just as into it as you are.

You are not interested in dynamic drama, and neither is your partner. Today is for sweetness, light, and the kind of fun only the two of you like to have — together

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.