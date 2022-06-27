There's only one downside to this day, and it's that today comes with tears and hypersensitive behavior. If we look at our lives right now, we might not be able to put our finger on exactly what's bugging us, but we'll concede to the idea that it's ... everything.

And that's pretty general. If everything feels wrong, we might even catch on to the idea that we've been over-reacting. We may choose to continue feeling cruddy, however, as it's sort of beyond our control.

Our biggest, saddest influence today is the New Moon in Cancer and the three Jupiter-related transits accompanying it. Because of Jupiter's influence, everything we feel today will be multiplied and amplified.

So, if we're worried, we may venture into paranoia and feelings of hopelessness.

If we are sad, we may want to slink into the darkness where we can be alone, to lick our wounds in private. We back out of obligations today, and we make excuses as to why we cannot participate in things like chores or being with family.

Fortunately, like a mood, the trials and tribulations of this day will pass, and you'll start to feel a lot better as the moon transits into its next phase. This is the day where it's best to retreat rather than play along.

If you aren't up for what is expected of you, show yourself self-respect and do what your body tells you to do. Respect yourself today. This is how you'll come around to see the light.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know yourself very well and know that if you get into a bad mood, as you are in today, you are best off separating yourself from the crowd. This is the respect you pay others, as you feel that your hypersensitivity could easily morph into hostility if you are pushed, and pushed is exactly what you'll be if you remain in the presence of people.

You have no one in mind, and your relationship is safe; this one really has to do with how you react to the problems of the world and of your home area. You aren't happy with the way life is turning out, and it scares you.

You want to see a future, you want to love and experience the beauty of a happy, promising future, yet today has you sucked up into your mind, feeling bad, feeling wary of the unknown. It might be a rough day, but you know how to deal with it. You'll be fine, Taurus.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are guilty of thinking bad thoughts today, and those thoughts will be magnified by the New Moon in Cancer. Ordinarily, the New Moon is there to show you your potential, and as it goes with all lunations, what you find out is intensified and made manifest. That's exactly what you DON'T want, and yet, you can't help but feed the pain.

You are the servant to your mind today, and you can't seem to break out. Your mind is playing all kinds of tricks on you, but the one you seem to fall for the hardest is the one where your mind has you believing that you are somehow ... unworthy, and not only that; unworthy of LOVE.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Now, how could that possibly be true, Cancer? You have let yourself fall prey to all the mental calamities you can imagine, and now, you feel empty and drained. You let your mind own you today, and it should be the other way around.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Lunar transits, which occur every single day, are not usually your favorite influences, as they have a tendency to go too deep into your psyche. Today with the New Moon in Cancer, you'll be feeling a bit tender around the edges; New Moon energy tends to make you feel like you're lacking something, even if you don't know what it is.

And honestly, you are not lacking anything except self-love on this day, and that will change soon enough.

However, you must live the day out, and your best bet today would be to take it all in stride while knowing and accepting that there's nothing wrong with you.

You're just having a sensitive day, and you don't want to burden anyone else with your mood. You could stand to just hang out alone for the night. Being by yourself could very well be the cure for your mini-depression.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.