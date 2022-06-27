The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, June 27, 2022

Luck comes to us today in the form of aggressive love and passionate connection. We're not talking about force; we are talking about what happens to a person when they realize they have a good thing in the person they are with and they are wise enough to realize that this is worth fighting for.

And so, three signs of the Zodiac will be actively on the ball today, when it comes to solidifying their relationships. This isn't the 'casual dating' day; this is the ' Til death do us part' day. We mean business on June 27, when it comes to love and commitment.

Transit-wise, we have moon conjunction mercury to help us get our mission accomplished. We have a burning desire to make sure that our partner-person is on the same page as we are, meaning we need to pry them open to find out if they love us as much as we love them.

Our passion for knowledge will be rewarded with the response we want: yes, they do love us as much, and yes, they intend to spend their lives with us, growing, learning, and being.

We're also looking at how Neptune retrograde affects the mind of the person in love. What you may find occurring is that you are put in touch with some of your personal ideas, only to find out that you've been wrong about certain things all along.

Now, this works to your benefit; you are refining, becoming purer for your mate. If you figure out what is baggage and what is a necessity, you'll be a much more suitable partner for the person you love and cherish.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love starting Monday, June 27, 2022, are Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This season brings you front and center for many upheavals, but you are so strong and capable that you welcome the changes, no matter how hard they may feel to you. As you battle your own demons, you clear your head. You'll notice that on this day, you'll be feeling a little lighter than usual; it's as if you're a conquering general who has won the battle, and now you can rest on your laurels.

This affects your love life greatly, as it finally frees you up so that you can BE THERE for your person. You have been preoccupied up until this time, and your partner has noticed it, and it hasn't pleased them.

You may even do that thing that you detest doing today, Aries: You are about to (drumroll ... ) apologize to someone. Yes, your pride is only too happy to step aside because today makes you realize that you need to cater to your partner's desire or lose them. Your apology will open the door to an amazing day of joy and shared love.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Did somebody say, "passion?" Yes, yes, Scorpio, today is the day you find the courage (and the nerve) to come through for your paramour in ways they were not expecting. You are the person who gives gifts and makes promises today. Your promises are sincere and tempting; your partner sees a new glow in your eyes and they like it.

You have no intention of letting this beautiful partnership turn into a chore, oh no.

While you are completely conscious that passionate love isn't always the backbone of a good relationship, you also know that you're not about to let go of it ... just yet. You want your person to know that you not only adore the living heck out of them, but that you WANT them, and that's going to make them feel desirable, attractive, and happy. Hey, we all like being told we're beautiful, and you are more than happy to deliver that news to your person, today.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are open to changing yourself, but there had better be a good reason for it, and on June 27, you'll find that reason and it will wake you up. This is the season for internal reckoning; you will come to terms with something about yourself that you do not like, and more: you didn't realize how bad you'd gotten, or how your stuck behavior might have spilled over into your relationship.

Still, you are a mean machine when it comes to taking charge and improving on what has been spoiled, and today makes you the hero of your own life. Your partner will see something within you that they've never seen before and it will inspire them to become re-interested in you.

Your relationship may have fallen into the lackluster place where couples sort of 'accept' each while not really 'engaging' and you will turn that around today. You're now at a place where you accept your failings and are ready to make them into stellar successes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.