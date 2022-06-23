The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 24, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Aries

Aries when you're unsure what to do in a love relationship that's gone awry, pray.

Even if you don't believe in a higher power. letting your worries enter the hands of something greater can bring you lots of peace.

Taurus

Taurus, lack of forgiveness hurts your heart more than you realize. It can feel so powerful to hold on to a grudge.

No one can hurt you and you refuse to let anyone in, but the truth is that this is not what you really want, is it? You want to be soft and vulnerable. Even if it takes time, let the pain go.

Gemini

Gemini, it takes great faith to believe in love. Love can have so many different flavors and experiences to it. For you, this is your time to explore all that you do know and don't know about romance... and to be brave enough to see where things lead.

Cancer

Cancer, love takes you on a learning experience. You have lots of growth potential in your relationships. You may see a friendship bloom into something more. You may find yourself at a place where you are able to see the big picture where in the past you'd miss all the details and hinder your romantic life instead.

Leo

Leo, when you're single animals can bring so much comfort to you. Spending time in nature or with a family pet can assure you that life has its quiet moments, and being single is OK.

Virgo

Virgo, love is all things to many people, and as many different personalities there are in the world, there is the way to love someone well. Don't try to put love into a box, Instead, let love show you the way.

Libra

Libra, approaches love with the innocence of a child. Your many experiences in relationships can taint you and cause you to lose hope in romance. But, if you remember the innocent nature of a child, you may find that it's so much easier to love purely.

Scorpio

Scorpio, self-love is the foundation of all love. So, when you aren't taking good care of yourself it can be super difficult to truly love someone in the way that they need. You have to be willing to take the time for yourself, and everything else will fall into place.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, be confident about yourself. You have all the rights to love and romance. You don't need to be worried that someone won't love you the way that you are. What matters most is that you do. Everything else after that is just an extra benefit.

Capricorn

Capricorn, everything that is going to be successful starts with a vision - even your love life. You have to see what you want things to be like, and then plan to do the necessary steps to get there. That is how a successful partnership can work.

Aquarius

Aquarius, when you love someone it's so important to be honest. Speak the truth in love today. When you're willing to be open and vulnerable by speaking your mind, you help others to do the same thing with you.

Pisces

Pisces, you get rewarded for being there when someone needs you. It shows your love is sincere and that you are someone they can trust. Your presence is what can help someone to really believe your love is true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.