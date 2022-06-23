The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can be overly confident when you feel like things are working out for you. But, today, you'll want to be careful not to let yourself be careless with money. The Moon will be slightly thrown off by the energy of Uranus today, and it can foster impulse spending if you're not cautious.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know who you are, but even you have moments of self-doubt. When the Moon touches base with Uranus in your sign, expect to have a moment where things feel unclear and you need to be reminded of what you value and why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to tie up loose ends, Gemini. The things that can undermine your progress are those items and tasks that you leave unattended for too long. You'll want to do a quick check over all your tasks to make sure you don't fall behind in any one area of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships can feel like they are more touch and go today. It can be hard to reach anyone when you just need to vent or have a shoulder to lean on. Today, be flexible. Send a text instead of expecting a video chat or phone call. Sometimes life gets busy for everyone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may find out that someone you work with is leaving or going to move on to a new role. This can be a wonderful transition point in your own career. Perhaps you may find yourself presented with a new opportunity too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Fate favors those who prepare in advance. If you get a sudden idea or thought that maybe you need to work on things that you're unsure about, listen to your inner voice. You never know when you'll be able to show off your new skills. Be ready for the unexpected opportunity to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone lends a hand when you need it, and you may not even have to ask. It's funny how people can get a hunch to give or show up when problems are happening. You will see the way the universe works, first-hand.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There may be cracks in your relationship you were unaware of, and today something could happen that gives you the insight you need. You can fix or repair broken communication once you understand what the problem is. So, when you see what you need to know, don't ignore it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be flexible, Sagittarius. It's not always possible to have a routine, so today, you'll want to go with the flow and try your best to get what you need to be done within the structure of how the time allowed.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may find yoruself doodling on a napkin or coming up with creative ideas while just walking to work. Don't dismiss that side of you that is full of imagination. You may need to do something different, crafty, and artful this weekend and your mind is letting you know it's time for some fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your family can be a bit unpredictable at times. Today, you may find out that there's a get-together or some sort of last-minute plans you're expected to attend. Don't let the short notice throw you in a bad mood. Maybe it will be fun and you should plan to go — even if it's just to show face and say hello.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes people don't say things the way that they want to say them. They just speak from the heart and do not consider the impact of their words. You may find yourself confused but also relieved to know the truth — as brutal as it is. The best thing in life is to just be open.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.