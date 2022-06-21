Moon sextile Saturn comes to us today, June 22, 2022, and with it comes a feeling of being stifled, or trapped. We're fortunate that we don't always have this transit in the sky, but it DOES happen, and today is the day.

With this event, we begin to notice that certain things in our lives are not showing promise and that if we think about it long enough, we'll start to feel strangled by this lack of hope. We need to hope to feel alive and happy, and today will give three signs of the Zodiac the feeling of being locked in, with no way out.

In love, this is what happens when we get ourselves into a situation that comes with so many rules and regulations that we can hardly breathe, and it will be on this day where we do whatever we possibly can to just claim a little time off, away from the person we're involved with.

This whole idea that we're supposed to be in love day in and day out is way too much of an ideal for any human to live up to; sure, love is great, but so is time alone. And time alone is what we want, today.

Moon sextile Saturn is an energy that drives home the point that we can't get everything we want. By setting up boundaries and showing us our limitations, we may start to feel like we're in a hopeless state, and where love is concerned, it could be a dangerous place to be.

We don't want to feel cramped by our partners, but this is life; it happens, and it's going to happen in a huge way today for three signs of the Zodiac.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During The Moon Sextile Saturn On Wednesday, June 22, 2022"

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you are required to be fully present in a relationship, you are happy to do so, after all, partnerships demand attention and presence, and usually when two people step up and do their part, the relationship works like clockwork.

The only problem here, for you today, Aries, is that this 'clockwork' has started to turn into drudgery for you.

You're bored, it's that simple, and that trap you feel you're in is that trap of knowing that you are bored to death with your partner and that something has to give, sooner or later. Moon sextile Saturn does NOT make you feel happy about this relationship, in fact, it makes you feel like bolting. You need a break, and you may not be sure if that break is permanent or just temporary. All you know is that you need to change PRONTO and that if you don't get some time off from your partner, you'll go stark raving mad.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't just need a break from your romantic partner, you need a space and a break from LOVE in general. This transit, Moon sextile Saturn, works on your mind, Sagittarius, and if you spend enough time thinking about it, you'll start figuring things out.

You're in a relationship and that alone is already too much for you to deal with.

You thought you could do it, that living up to this kind of expectation would broaden your horizons and let you have solid insight into 'how the other half lives' but the truth is: you are the other half you are the one who really doesn't want to live up to anyone's expectations, and being that the only expectation you place upon yourself is to be happy, independent and free, this transit will have you knowing that you made the wrong move when you got involved. And when you feel trapped, as you do, the only logical next step is to free yourself.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are a person who likes to be in control of their own lives and if you feel you're about to walk into a situation that compromises you, you don't even bother to walk in; you do your own thing and you stick with your own reasoning.

It's always been that way and it always will be that way.

During Moon sextile Saturn on June 22, you may notice that love seems like too much of a burden for you to deal with right now, and because you always give yourself choice, you will choose to walk away from love. It's just too much for you right now; all the emotions, the obligations, and expectations.

You love the idea of love and romance, but on your own terms and on no one else. Saturn energy reminds you that love is a two-way street, and honestly, today, you'll all about "my way or the highway." You like it your way, and that way is 'free to choose, free to reject or accept.' No one's trapping you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.