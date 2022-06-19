The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During Mercury Sextile Jupiter On Monday, June 20, 2022

We've all heard the expression, "If you want something done, do it yourself."

While the meaning may seem obvious, there's more to it here.

It is a wake-up call for us to understand that the key to happiness lies in our efforts to make that happiness a reality.

And so, when we have a transit like Mercury sextile Jupiter, our minds open up to the idea that we are responsible for the condition of our lives today.

This applies to love, and relationships are simple: if we want love, we must send out the mental beacon to get it. If we want a certain person, then we must make an effort to be a part of that person's life.

If we feel that there's someone out there who loves us but hasn't let us know this yet, then it's up to us to do that one brave thing: Ask. That's right. Mercury sextile Jupiter lets us see the big picture, but only if we make an effort to participate.

So, if we think someone in our lives loves us but hasn't told us yet, then it's up to us to ask them, point blank.

On June 20, we will find out who loves us, crushes on us, or is simply interested in us 'in that way.' We find out because we want to know.

We find out because we want to make sure they feel the way they do so that we can figure out how to proceed. Because of Mercury sextile Jupiter's influence, we will know by the end of the day who loves us and whether or not we wish to continue with them.

Gemini, Cancer, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs who find out who loves them during Mercury sextile Jupiter on Monday, June 20, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've had a sneaking suspicion that this one person in your life has feelings for you that are not restricted to 'just being friends' and if your assumptions are correct, you think this person may just be madly in love with you.

It's not that you don't pick up on the queues, because this person is also super discreet with how they show love; however, you can't shake the feeling that they love you.

At first, this might put you off as you weren't expecting it, but you will find yourself in a place of such curiosity over this that you will approach them and ask them what's on their mind. Being Gemini, you want to get to the truth; you want to know because you could very well be interested in them, too, and who knows, maybe this could become a thing.

Mercury sextile Jupiter opens the gates to information, and the information you are about to receive is that this person indeed loves you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are a very lovable and attractive person. You know what it's like to draw people to you, as this is something that's happened to you all your life. You are charismatic and fun, and as you go along your way, you witness something that feels almost phenomenal: people easily fall in love with you.

During Mercury sextile Jupiter, on June 20, you'll be in that position again, as someone in your immediate group of friends has started to feel something deeper than friendship.

Do not be surprised if one of your pals suddenly admits their feelings for you.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

As awkward as that may make you feel at the time, you might secretly enjoy that this has happened. Who knows where this goes, Cancer? What's fun right now is that there is someone who loves you. The next step is up to you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're about to find out that someone in your life loves you so much more than you imagined. They not only love you, but they want you, too. Now, like Cancer, you are used to this. You have always had people want to be involved in your life. Still, you're such a loner at times that you usually just smile and feel grateful for their love without actually giving in to it.

Mercury sextile Jupiter allows you to feel compassion for the person who loves you.

However, you won't be getting into a relationship with them simply because, well, you don't really love them back.

You like them, sure, but you can't reciprocate at this point. It will be nice to find out that you've 'still got it,' which will put a smile on your face. However, you do not feel the same way in return, so you'll have to deal with how to let this person down easily. It'll all be OK, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.