It's hard to go wrong on this day, where love is concerned. We have Mercury sextile Venus to get us feeling cool and confident where it counts.

With the Moon in Aries, we should be able to take that confidence and turn it into positive action. In love and romance, many of us will feel as though 'today is the day.'

We're going to make some bold moves today, and we're going to feel pretty dang fearless about it.

Let's also point out that we've got Moon sextile, Pluto, working with us, and while Pluto transits aren't always that 'friendly,' they can help us open our minds.

With an open mind, we can tolerate more, making us somewhat easy-going, an attitude that is richly appreciated regarding love and relationships.

Between this transit and Moon in Aries, we see exactly how it could go wrong, and we use our higher intelligence to avoid that route. This day brings us an intellectual approach to love; we want to make sense of it, and we can.

For the zodiac signs that are lucky in love today, that luck comes from good decision-making. To make the right moves, we need to understand what we're working with.

Knowledge is power, as they say, so today's luck goes to the zodiac signs which are not only 'into' their partners, they are into what goes on in their partner's mind.

Today's luck in love goes out to those who want to spend their lives with someone special instead of casual relationships or flings with friends.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Monday, June 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a good reason that today works out so well for you and your partner. It's because the Moon is in Aries, enough to ignite your passion for each other.

Luckily, you are with someone you trust; you can also pick up on their subtle queues. What they have in mind today is spending the day with you, alone, doing the stuff you both adore.

It's a day of activity and sharing that will undoubtedly lead to some mind-boggling intimate moments later tonight. You've wanted this kind of connection for a while now, and with the Mercury in Jupiter working on your side, you'll be able to freely express what's on your mind to your partner.

Easy-going conversation and uninhibited romantic expression are what today is all about for you, Aries. Have fun. Don't break the bed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luck in love looks like you finally feel like you can sit back and just relax with the person whom you are in a relationship with. Nothing like a good ol' time spent in the comfort of your own home; today, you and your mate will take some time off to just be together.

What you're working with today is the power and influence of Mercury sextile Jupiter.

Its positive force is going to see that you and your mate get to talk things out, decide on what's best for the future, and whether or not there will be a future for you. It's about getting around to the nitty-gritty; you both have topics to discuss, and this is the time to get it all out.

Your relationship has so much potential, but you both realize it takes work. Are you into doing that work? Well, you certainly are, Cancer, and so is your partner.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've come to the place in your life where you feel content about everything. You've got friends who doubt you and family members who believe they know you too well to believe such a thing could be possible, and yet, here you are, content. You love your partner, and they make you as happy as possible.

You don't ask for much because then you risk disappointment, and why bother doing that?

Today's got you feeling the power of being individual. You are responding directly to transit Moon sextile Uranus, and you are ever the rebel, meaning you don't care if people can't get with your program.

Yes, you are happy and content with the person you are with, and yes, this makes other people question your motives and your sincerity. Do you care what others think? Not today, that's for sure. Live your life, Virgo, do it your way. Let 'em watch.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.