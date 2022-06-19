Let's get to the point: this day brings luck in love. That's not just an opening line. That's what this day is about: getting to the point. If you approach your love with something on your mind, you clear up space for more love.

This is the day we purge ourselves of negative emotions and let them go forever. If we are serious about the romance we are in right now, we need to throw out the trash.

Nobody wants to lug around someone else's baggage in a relationship.

We all know that each person comes with their own 'story.' And when we get together with people we believe are right for us in terms of love and romance, we hear that story.

Whether good or bad doesn't matter; what matters is to acknowledge that our person has a story, and much like us, that story has to be told. Once told, it no longer has to take up much room in the relationship.

Say, for instance, your partner was abused in childhood. You must hear them out and practice patience and lovingkindness when listening to them. This is a hard journey they've been on, and they need compassion.

What leads to their healing is patience, but it's also dependent on personal growth.

On this day, June 19, 2022, with the Moon square Mercury, we will be diving deep into the stories of our loved ones, and with our help, we will add to their healing. If they are healed, then we are also on our way to being healed.

Do a good thing, get a good thing in return. This is more than luck; this is what compassion looks like, and it's needed in every loving relationship.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, June 19, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Who me? Yes, you! Aries, this is a good day for you, as you get to rise above all of your problems so that you can be present for the person you love. This day pulls at your need to take care of someone else, and this is a very gratifying position for you to be in. You enjoy knowing that you can be of help, and your partner is looking to you for both guidance and softness.

While you are not always a soft person, you know when to show your soft side, and today is that day. When you cross over to the soft side, you recognize that it's quite nice here; it improves your mood and lets you get out of the way when it comes to someone else needing the spotlight.

You feel lucky today in so much as you feel privileged to be able to have someone to help. Your partner will appreciate you being there in ways they can't explain.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is when you put aside your issues and step up to the plate for someone else, namely your romantic partner. You've noticed that the summer doesn't make everyone as overjoyed as the hype would imply, and in the case of your partner, this season really gets to them in the wrong way.

You sense their worry and fear, and you want to let them know that, as long as you're around, nothing will harm them or get in their way. You feel good about yourself today and it's a great day to wear your lucky power color or red.

You know that you have a lot to offer and that you're also quite good at calming a person down, especially one that looks like they're on the verge of a nervous breakdown. You are spiritually motivated and rely upon your belief in goodness and light to help your partner through some of their darker moments.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Moon square Mercury can be a blissful transit, especially for you, Pisces, mainly because it allows the flow of information to transmit smoothly and with positive results. You and your romantic partner will reach new heights in communication today, and you both realize that this kind of sharing has been long overdue.

The feeling of surprise and revelation that is fortunate and timely occurs today as you both show each other another side to yourselves. What you assumed had to be bad turns out joyful and amazing. Today brings newness and hope for the future. Everything you thought would never work out proves to be sturdy and built for longevity; you know now that you and your mate are made for each other. This thing called life? It's there for the both of you to enjoy together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.