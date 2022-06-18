The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, June 19, 2022

We're all talk today, and that, in itself, is the problem. We believe that honesty is the best policy. While that may be true, there's a difference between voicing something on our minds and outright blurting.

Today is the day we collectively put our foot in our mouths. And all this is brought to you by transit, Moon square Mercury, for the win.

What makes this day rough for some of the signs of the Zodiac is that we really think we're right.

We believe that we are the authority on whatever topic is being discussed. For some reason, this transit brings out our impatient side.

We do NOT want to hear what others say on the matter. Because we know ourselves to be the expert, we feel we need to come to the rescue of all who we believe to be too ignorant to deliver the truth. Enter: us. The folks who cannot walk away. The people who must have the last say.

We're looking for kudos today. We're not just happy to say (or blurt) whatever is on our minds; we need the approval and applause.

"Oh yes, you saved the day, and we are forever in your debt now!" That's the kind of thing we're looking for today.

We want to be thanked and offered gifts for sharing our amazing insights. Still, there's one problem here: no one cares enough about our opinion to notice. That makes today a rough one; we want to be adored, but all we'll get today is humored. "Yeah, terrific idea," we'll hear as we watch our words go in one ear and out the other.

Here's what's in store for Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you feel a tremor in the Force today, Libra, it's the disturbance caused by the Moon square Mercury. You'll immediately feel uneasy as the day starts out. You won't be able to shake the feeling that you alone can do something about this, and you will try. The thing is, others will be noticing the weird vibe that comes with this day, and they, too, will want to straighten things out.

When they do, their efforts will be inferior in your opinion, and you'll do that nervy and unappreciated thing: You'll correct them.

Nobody likes to be corrected, and you'll see the disapproval in their face, but you'll just shrug and figure that this person doesn't want to learn. You easily give up on people today, which may actually be the healthier move for you to make today. Avoid, retreat, and regroup your thoughts.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today brings you the opportunity to show off and that's exactly what you'll do. You are creative and innovative and know exactly how to do what you do best. Moon square Mercury gives you the impression that you are confident and charismatic enough to pull off whatever you intend to pull off today.

However, you may get into a tangle with someone who seems hellbent on taking your ideas down.

Why on earth would someone want to do this? You feel as though you are finally on the right path, ready to do good things for the world, and yet, here's this person who is not only doubting you but they are challenging you and asking you to step down.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

WHAT? How did it get this far? Moon square Mercury brings you a very frustrating day of dealing with the egos of people who are far less talented than you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You never really learn, do you, Sagittarius? And what's meant by this is that you, of all people, do not know how to keep your strong words to yourself. You believe in truth-telling, but wow, Sagittarius, did you ever think about weighing your words before they leave your lips?

The thing is, you're a poet with words, and somewhere along the lines, you've started to use this talent for the wrong purposes, as in telling people off. You're the Shakespeare of verbal insults, and that's not exactly something you want to show off, but you are you, and it seems as though you DO want to show this off.

The Moon square Mercury loosens lips and sinks ships at the same time. And who is the Captain of that ship? Sagittarius, of course. You are Captain of the S.S. Blurt and you make sure to deliver insults to every port. (You're not really popular today.)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.