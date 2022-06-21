As Cancer Season begins to unfold, Venus will shift into social Gemini, reminding you that not all feelings are permanent.

The Sun moved into sensitive and committed Cancer yesterday, but today, Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Gemini.

Venus in Gemini is talkative, communicative, social, and outgoing and wants to enjoy every moment life offers.

The thing to be mindful of is that not every impetuous feeling of joy sustains into long-term fulfillment.

This is a time to get out more, widen your social circle, call out of work and make sure that you are making more memories than regrets.

Yet, it is important to be mindful to not get swept up in the Gemini energy that may have you abandoning truth or your long-term objective for a summer fling, whether romantic or simply trying to make the most of this time.

If managed, today's shift in energy can allow you to think freely, to tend to matter close to home, and enjoy time with friends but still be able to navigate the waters of decision that Cancer Season swept on your shore.

Bringing some moderation to the day's exuberance, Moon in Aries aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, helping you stay focused on what matters most and what will lead you to the destination that you are dreaming of.

During this time, it is important to be aware of false promises or those that look more enticing than they really are.

Venus in Gemini can help you enjoy the best parts of life if you are looking down the road to ensure that what you see and feel is more permanent.

All things do happen for a reason. Still, once you have learned the lesson of what is enormously important, then you also can enjoy the energy of Venus in Gemini without worrying about regretting it later.

If you are aligned to your truth, then you will be able to not just make the most of the vibes today but also allow yourself to have some fun in the process.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 22, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gemini energy focuses on the decisions you are making in your romantic relationship. Having called you to take some sort of action, Venus now steps in and reminds you to check in with where your heart is. The energy of Gemini asks you to see the big picture and focus on the details.

This lets you truly be able to make things happen in your life instead of living within the dream world that eventually everything will work out. Use the energy today to check in with yourself and your feelings.

See if the recent Super Full Moon in Sagittarius helped you tune into a bigger truth and if you are in the process of readying to start living it.

It is a time for you to get real about what matters most to you, what you value, and then realign yourself to make those aspects of life a priority. In your relationship, make sure that you are allowing yourself to embody that pioneering energy to be the creator of your romantic destiny and not just be taken for a ride by someone else's vision.

Only you know the truth of your heart; speaking it, however, is the only way to guarantee that you are living it.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the moon continues to move through your sign bringing up all sorts of emotions and feelings that you might have stayed buried, you can come to a new realization. Change is hard for anyone, but you are prone to embrace that fact more than others. You never shy away from what is uncomfortable or challenging.

Instead, prefer to face it head-on and make sure you are leading the way.

The thing is that this time you cannot do that with logical thought on its own. You will need to implore the wisdom and guidance of your heart. Logically, decisions can sometimes seem foolish, but if your heart is pointing the way despite any pragmatic thoughts, especially if love is concerned, then it is time to listen.

You may not be able to win an argument with yourself over what you feel today. Instead, simply surrender. Accept what you feel and the awareness your feelings bring to the surface today.

This is part of what will continue to bring you change and motivation in your life while Jupiter moves through Aries. Everything you are going through is about bringing greater abundance into your life. You must make sure to suspend logic, so you do not miss the miracle.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus brings not just love your way but also greater financial abundance and even enhanced self-esteem. Under the energy of Venus in Gemini, you will be able to have a renewed sense of purpose and hope in life that everything has worked out for your highest good, whether the plans you had manifested fully or not. You can see the big picture now and have gratitude for how life has played out.

This allows you to vibrate more confidently, knowing and trusting that the universe is always on your side. Venus is most known for ruling matters of the heart, but this planet also affects real estate and financial abundance.

It may be time to move homes or even have that romantic partner you have seen a move in with you. Even something like this can bring more abundance into your life, as it can go deeper than just financial. During today's shift in energy, it is important to stay focused on what you have learned up until this point.

It may come up that you need to discuss things with an important person in your life, and if you are clear on who you are and what direction you want to move in, then you will come across as inspiring. Celebrate during this time and allow yourself to enjoy life exactly as it is meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.