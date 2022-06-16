The three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Friday, June 17, 2022, and this day might be hard to get through for some zodiac signs. It's because we've been riding a wave of incredibly positive energy.

As we feel that energy wane, we panic and feel a little hopeless.

It's like the kind of high that comes with performing: the performer soaks in the love and excitement of the audience, thrills in the ego-adoration of the after effect, and then starts to feel empty because of that hyped-up thrill isn't always available.

That's how some of us might feel on June 17: the heady madness of this past Full Moon's positive influence is starting to fade, and the anticipation of depression comes with it. So fickle are we!

Moon sextile Jupiter reminds us that whatever we put our minds to can manifest if we concentrate hard enough.

We took this feeling to heart as the last few days have been exceptionally positive for many people, but that's not a state we can sustain.

It would be nice, but life runs on balance, and I suppose, in this case, we need to 'come down to earth a bit to recognize whatever good fortune we have.

We're also working with Moon square Uranus, which is like a bolt of self-deceit; because our happiness is at a lull, we start to convince ourselves that everything is a total wreck.

We humans really play tricks on our own minds, and the trick we're about to play today is the one where we forget the good days of the recent past and give ourselves over to the negativity we've been trying to keep at bay.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, June 17, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because it's straightforward for you to move into the 'dark side,' you will be subjected to the forces of Moon square Uranus today, which may rob you of your hopeful feeling. You say a little too easily, though, Gemini, and it would be healthiest to avoid jumping to rash conclusions.

It's true that you have plenty of experience and that this experience has taught you to be wary of every situation.

Still, you've also learned that you've missed out on SO MUCH because you've been too afraid to trust. Do yourself a favor and believe.

While that sounds glib and trite, it's what's going to get you out of that dark place. Try to find something good about this day and stick with concentrating on that alone. Don't project tragic endings, as no tragedies are in store for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You, too, feel that depressed state, where you seriously start to wonder if anything is actually worthwhile anymore. Whoa, Virgo, you don't need to sink that low!

You've just had fun with friends, and while great experiences like that do set us up for wanting more and more, life doesn't work that way.

OK, so you won't get your way today, and you might not even feel that great mentally, but that doesn't mean 'this is it! Life sentence for you!' Nope, in fact, it's just one of those days.

June 17 has you working under the influence of Moon sextile Mars, which gives you that familiar feeling of wanting to defend yourself while putting someone down.

Now, isn't that just dull at this point? Stick with the light, Virgo. Stick with believing that days like this come and go and that you don't have to plummet into the depths of the netherworlds because of it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will always be too sensitive to deal with days like today without finding some way to either cope with them or ignore them completely. Honestly, ignoring this entire day might be your best bet. You've got that Moon sextile Mars energy all around you, and for a Pisces zodiac sign, this feels more like an attack than anything else.

Like everybody else, these last few days have been good to you, and now you feel like you deserve ONLY good days. If only that could be the way, right?

But it's not because we are somewhat at the mercy of this quantum universe, meaning we're all a part of each other.

And that is how the planets affect us; when huge celestial bodies move, how could we not feel the quantum influence? We are affected by the weather on planet Earth, so why not the weather of the stars? You will be feeling moody, broody, and defensive on this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.