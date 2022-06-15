The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, June 16, 2022

On June 16, 2022, three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love can see their relationships improve because of the Moon in Aquarius.

Because the Moon is in Aquarius today, Virgo, Libra, and Sagittarius will feel quite confident about who we are and the situations of love we've created around ourselves.

Why are these three zodiac signs the luckiest in love?

It's not every day that we feel like we can compliment ourselves on how well we've done, but today, with Moon in Aquarius as our main influence, we will be feeling the love. Love of self, love of family, and the love of a romantic partner.

With Moon in Aquarius as our guiding transit today, June 16, 2022, we will feel accepted; there are no doubts to overthink today. We believe that the person we are with has finally come to the place where they see us as absolutely ravishing in body, mind, and soul.

This pleases us, especially if we are fortunate enough to be one of the three zodiacal signs mentioned today. We feel so good about being loved that we believe it. We believe we are worthy of being someone's delight, someone's paramour.

Moon in Aquarius works on our sense of individuality; we are true to ourselves today, and the love we give is genuine. We may not be used to being loved in return; in the past, we may have doubted a person's feelings for us.

Today, there is no doubt that we are loved in ways we never thought possible, and this refers mainly to someone loving us for who we are, as opposed to loving us for who we aren't. Today lets us know that someone loves us 'as is, which is a whole lot to love.

Here's why these three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Thursday, June 16, 2022 can blame the Moon.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon in Aquarius has you floating around in a bubble of glee today, as you seem to be on to something special as far as your love life goes. You've spent a little too much time assuming that your partner-person will reject you for being yourself, as 'being yourself' comes with a lot of drama. You know your life, you know your effect on people, and it's not always good.

People tend to overreact to you; they either adore you or can't stand you, and honestly, you've been waiting for your mate to finally 'discover' who you really are and end up leaving you on the spot for it.

The big reveal? They love you even more for being yourself. They never wanted you to fake it; they were always on board for you being you and no one else. It looks like you're stuck with your person, Virgo. Hope that's what you wanted!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a lucky day in love for you, Libra, because the Moon in Aquarius allows you to be yourself. No facade to uphold today and no business-related demeanor to upkeep. Nope, today is for you and your love, and while it's easy enough for you to excel at other things like work and home-related things, you'll have an eye out for love today.

All you really want is everything you will get today: solid time spent with your person.

You feel at ease, and so do they. There's no real 'goal' for the day. You and your mate will just get the chance to quietly live the day out — together, in peace, and in love.

You'll get to learn new things about them and vice versa. Luck in love looks like you and your partner are hanging out, doing nothing more than loving each other. Easy, breezy, beautiful.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are generally the kind of person who is always true to themselves, so when transits like Moon in Aquarius come around, they feel like booster shots of positivity. In love, you get to be yourself with your partner. You've always been this way, but today makes you feel like you can introduce your person to a few of your other personality traits.

This is where your partner learns a few new things about you, like how spiritual you really are and how much you believe in things others reject or don't understand.

Moon in Aquarius touches on that spiritual side of you and puts you in touch with it. So, if you felt like you might have been slipping spiritually, today will put your right back on track. Feeling good about yourself allows you to treat your loved ones with respect and honor. Today is a good day in love and life, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.